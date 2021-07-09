Hills Alive returns for 35th year on July 17-18 in downtown Rapid City

Hills Alive is marking its 35th year with a mix of modern and nostalgic music to please fans of all ages.
The venerable Christian music festival returns with all the music and activities its fans love. Hills Alive will be from noon to 10 p.m. July 17 and 18 at Memorial Park in Rapid City. Admission is free for the event, which typically attracts between 20,000 and 25,000 people.
Steven Curtis Chapman, Crowder, Building 429, The Afters, Nichole Nordeman, Mandisa, Apollo LTD, Sarah Reeves, Ryan Stevenson, Sidewalk Prophets, Jamie Kimmett, Leanna Crawford and Tasha Layton are headlining the 35th Hills Alive.
“This year we focused more on the artists, so bringing Steven Curtis Chapman was nostalgic. He’s been here many times. He’s kind of our nostalgia for our 35th,” said Haley Powell, Hills Alive director. “We also have Nichole Nordeman, who is huge too, and newer artists. … Crowder is going to be a huge one this year. He’s closing out Saturday night, and I think he’s going to be one of the most popular.”
“We’re drawing in a few different crowds with the diversity of artists,” she said.
“I think it’s pretty amazing what God has done. Last year was going to be the 35th anniversary and we had to postpone it. It’s been a year of people in isolation and now we get to come and worship and praise the Lord with all these amazing artists out in the fresh air,” Powell said.
On Friday night before Hills Alive opens, Christian music lovers can get a preview at an Artist Showcase. Natalie Layne, Apollo LTD, Sarah Reeves, Ryan Stevenson and The Afters will perform starting at 7 p.m. July 16 at Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City.
The Hills Alive Main Stage lineups on Saturday and Sunday afternoons and evenings are always the biggest attraction. However, fans who prefer a cozier acoustic experience will want to try the Café Stage tent, where some local musicians and Hills Alive headliners will perform.
“We’re going to have picnic tables and there’s going to be a small stage,” Powell said.
Between concerts, festivalgoers can browse. About 50 vendors will offer shopping, food, information about nonprofit groups and more.
“We’ve got a lot more people that applied to be vendors this year. One of our newest is a shrimp and gumbo food truck,” Powell said.
There will be plenty for kids to enjoy, too. Skateboarding ministry G&P Indoor Skatepark South Dakota is setting up its portable skatepark and will give skateboarding demonstrations from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Hills Alive Kid Zone will have “tons and tons of inflatables” including jumpy houses, Powell said, along with various activities. Face painting, balloon animals, jewelry making and more will be in the Children’s Ministry Tent.
Baptisms have been a Hills Alive tradition since its first year, and the baptisms will be at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Powell said.
There will be hand sanitizer stations set up around Memorial Park. “At this point, most people know what precautions and safety measures to take (for COVID-19),” Powell said.
Hills Alive is still in need of volunteers, especially in the inflatables area of the Kid Zone. The Kid Zone volunteer shifts are good opportunities for youth groups to serve and have fun together, Powell said.
Powell said corporate and business sponsorships and donations continually keep Hills Alive a free event for the public. To donate, volunteer, see the performance schedule or learn more about this year’s headliners, go to hillsalive.com.