Hills Alive returns for 35th year on July17-18 in downtown Rapid City

Hills Alive is marking its 35th year with a mix of modern and nostalgic music for please fans of all ages.

The venerable Christian music festival returns with all the music and activities its fans love. Hills Alive will be from noon to 10 p.m. July 17 and 18 at Memorial Park in Rapid City. Admission is free for the event, which typically attracts between 20,000 and 25,000 people.

Steven Curtis Chapman, Crowder, Building 429, The Afters, Nichole Nordeman, Mandisa, Apollo LTD, Sarah Reeves, Ryan Stevenson, Sidewalk Prophets, Jamie Kimmett, Leanna Crawford and Tasha Layton are headlining the 35th Hills Alive.

“This year we focused more on the artists, so bringing Steven Curtis Chapman was nostalgic. He’s been here many times. He’s kind of our nostalgia for our 35th,” said Haley Powell, Hills Alive director. “We also have Nichole Nordeman, who is huge too, and newer artists. … Crowder is going to be a huge one this year. He’s closing out Saturday night and I think he’s going to be one of the most popular.”

“We’re drawing in a few different crowds with the diversity of artists,” she said.