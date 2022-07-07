Hills Alive returns with double headliners Jeremy Camp, Skillet

Hills Alive Christian music festival returns for its 36th year with its first-ever double headliners. Skillet and Jeremy Camp will both perform July 17.

Hills Alive, presented by Christian radio station KSLT, will be July 15, 16 and 17 in Rapid City. Admission to all three days of Hills Alive is free. The family-friendly festival opens with a preview night July 15 at Main Street Square. This year’s festival will showcase 14 national, regional and local bands and singers.

“We were able to get Jeremy Camp and Skillet for the same night so we thought we’re going to make it really big this year to close out on Sunday night,” said Haley Powell, Hills Alive director.

“Skillet – they’re a huge one that I think is going to draw a lot of people from a lot of different backgrounds,” she said. “We’re pretty excited about Sunday night.”

The July 16 headliner, Mac Powell, also is generating buzz from KSLT listeners, Haley Powell said. Mac Powell was formerly the lead singer of Christian rock band Third Day and now is a solo singer-songwriter.

Hills Alive opens July 15 at Main Street Square. The evening begins at 7 p.m. with New Life Pierre, a creative worship band from New Life Church in Pierre. Up-and-coming hip-hop artist Peabod and a drummer perform at 7:40 p.m., followed by recording artist Jonny Diaz at 8:15 p.m., and a closing performance by Stars Go Dim at 9:30 p.m.

On July 16, fans can listen to music on the Main Stage and in the Café Tent at Memorial Park. Main Stage concerts start with Peabod at 12:15 p.m., Jonny Diaz at 1:30 p.m., Stars Go Dim at 2:45 p.m., Jordan St. Cyr at 4 p.m., Cochren & Co. at 5:15 p.m., OneChild at 6:15 p.m., Jordan Feliz at 6:45 p.m., and headliner Mac Powell at 8:15 p.m.

Meanwhile in the Café Tent, dine in the shade while enjoying acoustic music by local artists. The lineup will feature Kyle Hoyt, AJ Beaird, Nicole Taylor from New Life Pierre, and Spearfish duo AgainsttheSea.

Music on the Main Stage in Memorial Park starts July 17 at 12:05 p.m. with Cochren & Co. The lineup continues with VOTA at 1:15 p.m., Jason Gray at 2 p.m., Blanca at 3 p.m., Peter Furler with VOTA at 4 p.m., We Are Messengers at 5:15 p.m., OneChild at 6:15 p.m., headliner Jeremy Camp at 6:45 p.m. and headliner Skillet at 8:15 p.m.

Powell said this year’s Hills Alive is expanding its youth area with attractions including skateboarding demonstrations, games, and youth counselor Bobby Bugattii from Wyoming.

Another new addition Saturday and Sunday is Black Hills Adventure Tours, which will be presenting demonstrations on the water at Memorial Park.

Fans can buy artists’ merchandise and browse or shop at food, retail and nonprofit vendors throughout the weekend.

The support of volunteers, sponsors and donors is vital each year to Hills Alive, Powell said.

“Our sponsors are huge. That’s really very important for helping us get our artists paid for. We’re thankful for our sponsors and donors,” she said.

Volunteers are still needed, Powell said. Anyone interested can sign up and see the list of available volunteer openings, find the schedule of Main Stage performances and more at hillsalive.com.