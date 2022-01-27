HITS DEEP tour coming to Rapid City to help fight food insecurity

Tickets are on sale now for HITS DEEP 2022, a nationwide concert tour that’s partnering with the Salvation Army to fight food insecurity. In South Dakota, more than 106,000 people are at risk of going hungry every day.

Multi-platinum-selling Christian hip hop artist TobyMac and his DiverseCity Band, along with Crowder, Cochren & Co., CAIN and Terrian, are headlining the HITS DEEP tour. HITS DEEP is coming to Rapid City at 7 p.m. March 10, in the Summit Arena at The Monument. Tickets are $29.75 to $89.75 and can be purchased at themonument.live/events/detail/tobymac.

“The heart behind HITS DEEP is to bring together artists that not only have hit songs but songs that hit deep in our hearts,” TobyMac said. “We’re back for another year and this one is going to be special. We’re talking hit, after hit, after hit with some of my favorite artists.”

The HITS DEEP tour will be giving back to each community on its 26-city tour by joining forces with the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services.

As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year, food insecurity in the United States continues to be a need that affects more than 6.9 million families nationwide. Food insecurity means a lack of access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life for everyone in a household, and limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate foods.

A representative from a local Salvation Army chapter will receive a check to help ease food insecurity in their community.

“Since the beginning of the HITS DEEP tour in 2016, we have had a desire to give back to each community we visit,” TobyMac said. “Thanks to the fans and our amazing partners, this dream has become a reality. We have joined with the Salvation Army to identify the underserved in each community, and we hope to help ease the burden on the parents and caregivers who face the challenge of not knowing how to feed their family each day.”

Other artists on tour

Crowder: Crowder is a contemporary Christian singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and author. Crowder’s newly released album is “Milk & Honey.”

Cochren & Co.: Cochren & Co. is a Dove Award-nominated band that blurs the lines between American pop, soft rock, soul and blues.

CAIN: CAIN is a country trio made up of siblings Madison Cain Johnson, Taylor Cain Matz and Logan Cain. CAIN’s latest album, Rise Up, was released in 2021.

Terrian: The female vocalist for DiverseCity and a singer, songwriter and worship leader. She’s also a mentor for an all-girls choir called Angel Street.

