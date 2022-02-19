HITS DEEP tour coming to The Monument on March 10

Get ready to sing and find a renewed sense of hope when the HITS DEEP Tour 2022 comes to Rapid City.

TobyMac, Crowder, CAIN, Cochren & Co., and Terrian headline the Christian music tour. Their concert in Rapid City will be at 7 p.m. March 10 at Summit Arena at The Monument. All remaining tickets for this concert are $10 plus venue and servicing fees.

“I’m so excited to be there. I can’t wait. This has been the most fun ever,” David Crowder said Feb. 17 in an interview with the Journal. “The tour has been amazing, beyond what I was hoping for.”

Crowder said he’s thrilled to work with multi-Platinum-selling rapper, singer and songwriter TobyMac, a musician he’s long admired. Crowder himself is a multi-Platinum and Gold certified artist who’s earned three Grammy nominations. His music mixes hip-hop, gospel, folk, rock and more.

“I’ve been wanting to work with TobyMac since I started making music,” Crowder said. “For it to finally happen, I had high expectations and it’s exceeded them. It’s been awesome. … Toby’s at the top of the game and that part is inspiring. … Behind the scenes, it’s a dream of sorts. Everybody is incredible and inspiring to be around.”

Crowder’s single “Good God Almighty” from his latest album “Milk & Honey” was nominated for a Dove Award. Crowder’s “Milk & Honey Tour” that concluded in November was highlighted by a sold-out show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and a performance at Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland. On the HITS DEEP tour, Crowder said fans can expect a mix of new music and older favorites that encourage them to look to the future with hope.

“We are all a lot more the same than we are different. We’re all just dirt and water and the breath of God,” Crowder said.

“We’re all looking forward. There’s another side to where we are right now and we’re all sprinting to whatever is beyond this,” he said. “That’s what I love about music. You can be by yourself in a tragic situation and put on (music) and be transported. To marry that to ideas of faith and belief that we have a God that cares for us and has intentions for goodness and … grace and forgiveness in mind for us … we can change a lot by understanding that.”

His music on this tour is future-oriented, Crowder said, and focuses on what's to come after the current heaviness of the pandemic and political divisiveness. His song “Higher Power” is one audiences have especially responded to.

“I think it’s one of those defiant moments. It’s a fist to the air song, and it’s about the collective being together singing something positive and future-oriented. That has been landing in a pretty energetic way so far,” Crowder said.

“The crowd is part of the show. It’s super fun to see and be a part of it. The people that are there are as much a part of what we’re doing … as us on stage,” he said. “Come ready to sing and be a part of things. At least that’s what we’ve seen so far. … The crowds have been incredible.”

Crowder is excited that, while the HITS DEEP tour is entertaining and uplifting audiences, it’s also making an impact in the 26 communities it visits. In each community, the tour will give a check to the local Salvation Army to address food insecurity.

Since the COVID-10 pandemic began in March 2020, food insecurity has increased in South Dakota and has been a critical issue nationwide, impacting more than 6.9 million families.

“Since the beginning of the HITS DEEP tour in 2016, we have had a desire to give back to each community we visit," TobyMac said in a press release. "Thanks to the fans and our amazing partners, this dream has become a reality. We have joined with the Salvation Army to identify the underserved in each community, and we hope to help ease the burden on the parents and caregivers who face the challenge of not knowing how to feed their family each day."

“What’s incredible for me is … when you leave, you know that (community) was impacted by people from disparate walks of life and faith demographics,” Crowder said. “To walk away and know that location was affected and changed because a bunch of people trying to follow Jesus were there – a place should be different because people are trying to be more like Jesus. I love that this tour is doing that in a local way. That’s just cool.”

