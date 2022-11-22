'Holiday for Fiddles' to benefit YFS

Tickets are on sale now for “Holiday for Fiddles,” a benefit concert featuring Kenny Putnam, Tom Schaefer, Owen DeJong, Brian and Kaija Bonde, Mike Connor, Boyd Bristow, Al Remund and Larry Rohrer that is sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

A portion of proceeds from “Holiday for Fiddles” will be donated to Youth & Family Services.

Show times for “Holiday for Fiddles” are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 10 in the historic theater of the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City High School. “Holiday for Fiddles” will be 90 minutes of fun, festive holidays songs. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased in person at the Performing Arts Center box office, 610 Columbus St., by calling 605-394-1786 or online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=148687.

“This group of musicians is the group that performed for South Dakota Public Broadcasting the last several years as 'Fiddles and Friends,'” Putnam said. “We‘re excited to bring these musicians to Rapid City and share the music of Christmas.”

Putnam said he hopes audiences who heard these musicians in the past as “Fiddles and Friends” or as “Acoustic Christmas” will attend to enjoy more merry tunes for the season.

“YFS is one of the finest nonprofits around and they’re just wonderful to work with,” Putnam continued. “We’re just so happy to have them as part of this event. It’s going to be a ton of fun.”

Youth & Family Services is a nonprofit organization that serves thousands of children and their families throughout western South Dakota by providing food, access to health care, counseling services, trauma treatment, education, prevention programs and other support.