Holiday music, shows highlight December's entertainment

A festive month of music, theater, magic and holiday cirque will make spirits bright in December.

Dec. 4

Illusionist David Lafflin’s magical show “Incredible Christmas!” will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Sturgis Community Center theater in Sturgis. Tickets are $15; tickets can be purchased at the Sturgis Chamber of Commerce office or at the door. This is a fundraiser to benefit Love INC Sturgis. The show recommended for ages 5 and older. Information: davidandteesha.com

Dec. 5

The Homestake Opera House hosts "A Magical Medora Christmas," at 7 p.m. in Lead. This traveling holiday favorite from Medora features Badlands stars of the past and present with the season's best music and a wonderful story for the entire family. Tickets are $40. Tickets: onthestage.tickets/show/homestake-opera-house/a-magical-medora-christmas-58172/tickets

Rapid City Children's Chorus, featuring singers in grades four through eight, will present their holiday concert "Songs of Joy” at 2:30 p.m. at Christ Church of Rapid City. A free-will offering will be taken.

Orion and Stacey Potter, with special guests Connie Hubbard, Ray Keller, Shawn Parker and Chet Murray, present a "A Very Potter Christmas” at 2 p.m. at the High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish. Reserved seats $20; general admission $15. Tickets and information: westernheritagecenter.com/events/

Dec. 7

Acapella group Tonic Sol-fa takes the stage with its "Shake Up Christmas Tour” at 7:30 p.m. in the Historic Theater at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Face masks required. Tickets: Adults $39; 12 and younger $20; no ticket required for age 5 and younger. Tickets: performingartsrc.org/

Dec. 8

Rapid City New Horizons Band presents a concert of seasonal favorites at noon at Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. Admission is free; donations are welcome. Refreshments will be available.

The Spearfish Piano Duet Club performs “Holiday Favorites” from noon to 1 p.m. at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. Free. Bring your lunch, if desired, and enjoy an hour of live music.

Dec. 10-12

Black Hills Community Theatre's Cherry Street Players present Shakespeare’s comedy, “A Midsummer Night's Dream,” in the Studio Theater at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. The course of true love doesn’t run smooth when Puck the fairy causes two boys to fall in love with the same girl. Show times are 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 11, and 2 p.m. Dec. 12. Face masks are required. Tickets $10 adults; $8 children. Tickets and information: Box office, 605-394-1786

Dec. 10

Join in a Holiday Sip + Sing sing-along with Nick Linn from 6 to 8 p.m. at Firehouse Wine Cellars in Rapid City. Linn will play the piano and sing favorite tunes. Songbooks will be provided.

Dec. 11

Be entertained while you shop! Alexander's Good Eggs will sing Christmas carols from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Join in the singing as the carolers travel and stop at various businesses and restaurants in downtown Rapid City.

ZirKiss Productions presents a high-flying holiday spectacular, Cirque Dream Story 2021, at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument in Rapid City. Cirque Dream Story is the wondrous tale of a young girl whose holiday dreams are stolen by the Winter Shadow and the Ice Queen. Fifty aerialists, fire breathers, puppeteers, trapeze artists, dancers, acrobats and fire drummers bring this family-friendly story to life. Tickets are $50 to $75. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/cirque2021

Canadian rock band Theory of a Deadman, known for hits including “Lowlife” and “Bad Girlfriend,” will be in concert at 8 p.m. at Deadwood Mountain Grand in Deadwood. Tickets are $26; Ticketmaster.com

Enjoy holiday music by Gary Renner and Janeen Larson. Their concert will be at 1:30 p.m. at High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish. Tickets and information: westernheritagecenter.com/events/

Dec. 12

The Sturgis Community Christmas Concert will be at 2 p.m. at Sturgis Community Center theater. Church musicians from Sturgis and Whitewood will perform individual selections and perform as a mass choir. Face masks are recommended; social distancing will be encouraged as much as possible. Admission is free; donations may be given at the door.

Dec. 15

Shrine of Democracy Chorus performs barbershop-style music for the season at noon at Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. Admission is free; donations are welcome.

Dec. 16-20

Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment presents Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” at 1124 Kansas City St., in Rapid City. This family-friendly show emphasizes the true meaning of the season and the profound importance of a life rich in love, compassion, and hope. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 17, 18 and 20, with a 2 p.m. matinee Dec. 19. Tickets are $17 adults, $10 children under 10. Tickets and information: seraphimtheatricalentertainment.com/auditions-events

Dec. 16-19

Black Hills Community Theatre's Holiday Extravaganza "How Krampus (Almost) Stole Christmas" is dinner theater like you’ve never seen it. The show will be presented nightly at 6 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn in Rapid City. This is an original production created by the BHCT community. Masks are required in the lobby and when moving through the ballroom; masks not required when seated at your table. Tickets are $72 per person. Tickets, menu and information: bhct.org/dinner-theatre.html

Dec. 17

Celebrate “A Jazzy Holiday” with singer-songwriter Sophia Beatty and a full jazz band at 7:30 p.m. at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. Expect to hear some of your favorite Christmas songs, plus classics made famous by artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, and Billie Holiday. Tickets are $30 per table seat or $20 for balcony seating. Tickets and information: matthewsopera.com/event/jazzy-holiday-with-sophia-beatty/

Dec. 18

TUBACHRISTMAS presents a one-of-a-kind holiday concert at 1 p.m. at the Rushmore Mall food court in Rapid City. The TUBACHRISTMAS ensemble is made up of tuba, sousaphone, euphonium and baritone horn players. Admission is free.

The final Holiday Sip + Sing of the season is a sing-along with Nick Linn from 5 to 7 p.m. at Firehouse Wine Cellars in Rapid City. Linn will play the piano and sing favorite tunes. Songbooks will be provided.

Dec. 19

An afternoon of "Christmas on the High Plains” takes place at 2 p.m. at High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish. Enjoy holiday music by Paul Larson, Katie Lautenschlager, Jami Lynn, and Allen and Jill Kirkham. Reserved seating is $20; general admission is $15. Tickets and information: westernheritagecenter.com/events/

Dec. 22

Alex Massa & Friends perform holiday-related music at noon at Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. Admission is free; donations are welcome.

Dec. 23

The Massa Brothers celebrate the season with their concert “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” at 7 p.m. in the Historic Theater at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Chris and Alex Massa, joined by a 10-piece band, take you on a trip down memory lane as they perform favorite holiday numbers. Tickets are $25 adults, $12 for students with identification. Face masks are required. Tickets and information: app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=130690

Dec. 31

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra rings out 2021 with The Davis Sisters. Known for their intricate harmonies and beautiful a cappella sound, the sisters grew up singing together with their family, and have drawn inspiration from pop, gospel, Motown and jazz. The musical party will be at 8 p.m. in the Historic Theater at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Tickets are $17 to $32. Face masks are required. Tickets and information: app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=127319

