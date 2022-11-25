Holiday, reading, youth programs need volunteers

The Helpline Center announced some volunteer needs in the Black Hills.

Black Hills Reads community engagement program: Are you passionate about early literacy and a child's education in their formative years? Would you like to make a difference by bringing awareness to the importance of early literacy and quality education? Black Hills Reads has a way for you to do just that - through community engagement. Black Hills Reads community engagement program trains volunteers about current Black Hills Reads programs and other Black Hills area educational offerings and provides volunteers with materials to present at community or school events. Black Hills Reads will also provide you with an incentive for every event you attend. Go to Iou're interested in becoming a Black Hills Reads Community engager, go to volunteer.helplinecenter.org/opportunity/. For information, call 605-343-5872 or email Hanna Glissendorf at hanna@unitedwayblackhills.org.

Okijupi (Connectors) for Youth Program, Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Health Board: The holiday season can be a lonely time, especially for Native youth. Everyone needs someone to listen and help others feel better when they are going through a hard time. The Teca Kici Okijupi/Connecting With Our Youth program is in need of Okijupi (connectors) for the new, innovative CWOY mobile app. The role of Okijupi is to be a support to youths who need a safe person to talk to via text, call, or video chat through the mobile app. To become Okijupi, volunteers must meet the following requirements to ensure that youth seeking help on the CWOY mobile app are supported by well trained and responsible Okijupi. All Okijupi must have an FBI fingerprint background check completed for Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board. GTPTLHB employees have completed this. Non-GPTLHB employees can call GPTLHB Human Resources, 605-721-1922, to arrange a time to do the FBI fingerprint background check.

All Okijupi must have taken at least one of the following trainings: Lakota Mental Health First Aid, QPR, Mental Health First Aid, and Crisis Counseling Skills. If you have not had one of these free, self-paced trainings recently, all can be provided to you at no cost. For more information about trainings and becoming Okijupi, contact Trivia Afraid of Lightning-Craddock, 605-721-0328 extension 3118.

Red Kettle, Angel Tree and food distribution, Salvation Army of the Black Hills: Red Kettle bell ringer -- During the holiday season, help the Salvation Army raise money to serve people in need. Volunteer as a bell ringer at shopping locations in Rapid City and the Northern Hills. Volunteers are asked to commit to a two-hour time frame. Volunteers can sign up to be a bell ringer at registertoring.com. For more information, call Angie, 605-342-0982.

Angel Tree and food distribution -- The Salvation Army provides food and toys to people in need during the holidays. Several volunteers are needed to be toy runners and volunteers to help load Christmas food boxes in vehicles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 20 and Dec. 21. For more information, call Angie, 605-342-0982.