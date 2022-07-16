Horror western filmed in Black Hills premieres July 22

An ancient, ravenous creature lurks in the forest, standing between a gang of outlaws, a Native American woman and a fortune in gold. “BlackWood,” a horror western filmed entirely in the Black Hills, opens July 22 at the Elks Theatre in Rapid City.

“BlackWood” was written, directed and co-produced by Chris Canfield, a former Hill City resident. “BlackWood” is his first film. The Elks Theatre is one of 13 locations nationwide where the film is premiering. To celebrate the “BlackWood” premiere, Canfield, some of the actors and the film’s producers will be in Rapid City for an after-party following the movie screening on July 22.

“We’re having a big premiere. We’re trying to make it an event. We will have a question-and-answer time after the movie and we’ll have an after-party at Hotel Alex Johnson,” Canfield said. “We’ve invited a lot of people. We’re wanting to fill up the theater as much as we can.”

“BlackWood” will play at the Elks Theatre through July 28. Go to theblackwoodmovie.com to watch the official movie trailer.

Black Hills residents will recognize some familiar locations and faces in this terrifying tale about outlaws and a Native American woman forced together to fight for their survival. “BlackWood” was filmed in the Custer, Keystone and Edgemont areas, including Four Mile Old West Town, Black Hills Caverns and the Rock Maze, Canfield said.

“Having grown up on a ranch for most of my childhood, doing things such as riding horses and taking care of the land, I have always had a calling to tell stories that are based within that setting. When I first came up with the idea for ‘BlackWood’ I wanted to tell a story that took place in the Black Hills of South Dakota,” Canfield said.

“BlackWood” is inspired by Canfield’s love of the Black Hills. After spending the first 13 years of his life as a ranch kid in Sundance, Wyo., Canfield’s family relocated to Hill City. He graduated from Hill City High School in 2007.

“My parents had a horse camp and trail rides (when I was growing up). Living here and being immersed into local culture, as far as movie-making, I really wanted to make something I could do here at home, and do something to involve people from the local community,” Canfield said.

“For half of my childhood, I was immersed within the Lakota culture in South Dakota, which in turn, became one of the biggest inspirations to make the project. I personally feel there are not enough stories, let alone movies, that portray Indigenous people in a light that is not typical to the ‘Hollywood’ standard,” he said. “’BlackWood’ takes place in the latter half of the 1800s, which makes it rich with Native lore and culture and fits right into the narratives I find myself drawn to.”

Local knowledge and community support was crucial to making “BlackWood,” Canfield said.

“I had access to horse wranglers, period-correct wardrobes, beautiful scenery, the culture and people in the community. All of that inspired me to make ‘BlackWood’ what it is now,” he said.

The “BlackWood” cast of extras includes award-winning musicians Allen and Jill Kirkham of Custer. The crew featured such notables as costume designer James Hatzell, who was an extra in “Dances With Wolves” and has a decades-long career in film and television.

“We didn’t have a lot of scenes with extras except a Native American village and town scenes. I was super happy with the amount of people that showed up and were put into costume. Some people showed up in their own costumes,” Canfield said. “With the Native village … we got a couple of families out there to do those scenes. It couldn’t have been done without the help of the community.”

Writing and directing his own movie is a long-awaited dream. Canfield’s lifelong love of movies inspired him to attend the Colorado Film School, where he graduated with a writing and directing degree.

“Nobody wanted to hire a fresh, unknown, penniless director. I fell into the art department, which was really, really cool. I was still able to help create the world of these stories. I worked my way up to being a production designer,” said Canfield, who has worked on production design for more than 10 movies.

“For some reason, ‘BlackWood’ came about. That one snowballed. Everything was just oddly lining up,” Canfield said. “The story was enticing a lot of different personalities and people. The main actor, Bates Wilder, doesn’t usually act in horror movies but he loved this one. It’s more than a horror movie. It’s a big character piece. A lot of things kept going into place.”

Canfield said he likes the creativity and the challenges of making a movie.

“My original funders didn’t want me to make a western, and I didn’t want to make it a modern-day piece,” Canfield said. “I stayed true to myself and I’m super happy ‘BlackWood’ is coming out. … To produce something that I feel like is a good story – I think this one stands out a little bit and I’m proud to have been able to have that opportunity to finally make a movie. It took a lot of work and a lot of years to get to this one moment.”

“I’m super stoked it’s gotten as far as it has. It’s bigger than what I thought it was going to be. Being able to start with an idea and build it from there and shoot it from your hometown, I’m proud to have been able to do that.”

Canfield now lives in New Mexico, where the film industry is thriving, but he’d welcome the chance to make another film in South Dakota.

“I love South Dakota. There’s always a soft spot for the Black Hills in my heart, and if I have the opportunity to do another movie, I would love to. Every place we went (filming ‘BlackWood’) we tried to show respect, and being able to do it again here would be amazing.”

Starting July 26, “BlackWood” will be streaming on cable or digital platforms including Apple TV, iTunes, Prime Video (Amazon), VUDU (FandangoNow is now Vudu) Google Play / Youtube Movies, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Redbox On Demand. “BlackWood” is distributed by Saban Entertainment, brokered by Hamid and Camille Torabpour.