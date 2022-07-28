Ice-T, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to replace Snoop Dogg at Buffalo Chip

Two classic household rap names will replace Snoop Dogg as the headlining act on the Wolfman Jack Stage at the Buffalo Chip Aug. 6.

The Buffalo Chip announced Wednesday that Ice-T and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will perform in Snoop Dogg's stead. Daymon Woodruff, executive vice president of the Buffalo Chip, said Snoop Dogg canceled his U.S. tour dates and the organization immediately reached out to other legends.

"Well it wouldn't be a rally if we didn't have some surprises," Woodruff said.

Snoop Dogg canceled his international tour dates in May due to "unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects," but said he would continue the U.S. dates.

Woodruff said the Buffalo Chip found Ice-T and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony who said they would be happy to perform.

Ice-T and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be joined by DJ Kevie Kev and DJ Boogie Black, Buck Cherry and Big Skillet on the Aug. 6 lineup.