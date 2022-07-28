 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Ice-T, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to replace Snoop Dogg at Buffalo Chip

  • 0
Buffalo Chip concert crowd.jpg (copy)

Two classic household rap names will replace Snoop Dogg as the headlining act on the Wolfman Jack Stage at the Buffalo Chip Aug. 6.

The Buffalo Chip announced Wednesday that Ice-T and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will perform in Snoop Dogg's stead. Daymon Woodruff, executive vice president of the Buffalo Chip, said Snoop Dogg canceled his U.S. tour dates and the organization immediately reached out to other legends.

"Well it wouldn't be a rally if we didn't have some surprises," Woodruff said.

Snoop Dogg canceled his international tour dates in May due to "unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects," but said he would continue the U.S. dates.

Woodruff said the Buffalo Chip found Ice-T and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony who said they would be happy to perform.

People are also reading…

Ice-T and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be joined by DJ Kevie Kev and DJ Boogie Black, Buck Cherry and Big Skillet on the Aug. 6 lineup.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tony Dow's management team removes statement star has died

Tony Dow's management team removes statement star has died

After sharing a statement on his verified Facebook account Tuesday morning that Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for his role as older brother Wally Cleaver on "Leave It to Beaver," had died, Dow's management team has removed the statement.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

A sequel to ‘The Gray Man’ is already in the works

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News