Filmmaker Rob Grabow believes one of life’s hardest struggles is feeling alone in the midst of suffering. His new movie, “The Year of the Dog,” tells of discovering companionship and hope in unlikely places during difficult times.

“The Year of the Dog” is an independent film that will open Feb. 24 in Rapid City at The Elks Theatre, and more than 100 other locations nationwide. The film stars Grabow and South Dakota-born actor Michael Spears in a story about Matt, a loner alcoholic. Matt, played by Grabow, is struggling to stay sober for 30 days so he can visit his mother in hospice and fulfill her dying wish to see him sober.

Spears plays Fred, Matt’s sponsor, who offers Matt a place to stay on his farm outside a close-knit Montana town. When Matt finds a stray dog in Fred’s barn, Matt and the dog form a bond. Matt names the dog Yup’ik and the dog helps Matt to live day by day as he fights to remain sober and battle his self-destructive demons.

Meanwhile, Matt also discovers Yup’ik has a rare talent that could make him a good “pull dog” for dogsledding. Matt and Yup’ik both have to discover what it takes to get to the finish line of the challenges they’re facing.

The dog, a pure-bred Siberian Husky named Caleb, made his feature film debut as Yup’ik.

“I think sometimes we don’t feel like our experience is understood,” said Grabow, who wrote, stars in, co-directed and is the executive producer for “The Year of the Dog.”

“Dogs like Caleb can meet us where we’re at. Being in relationships that are safe, where we don’t feel judged, we won’t feel misunderstood, that’s an important message from the film,” Grabow said.

“The movie’s themes are universal: alcoholism and recovery, healing through connection, the remarkable love of a dog, and the struggle to repair damaged relationships when we’ve hit rock bottom,” he said.

“The Year of the Dog” is inspired by experiences from Grabow’s real life. Born in Livingston, Montana, Grabow grew up in rural Alaska along the Iditarod Trail, and he knew people in his mother’s family who struggled with addiction.

Meeting a musher in Alaska a few years ago became a pivotal influence for “The Year of the Dog.” The musher – the driver of a dogsled – told Grabow dogs live moment by moment and have the ability to be present with whatever situation is happening right now. The musher had battled addiction and told Grabow he attributed his sobriety to his lead dogsled dog.

“I thought about my own experiences and dogs in my life. There were some difficult things … that I wanted to explore,” Grabow said. “I wanted to feel like people suffering from addiction had their experience actually reflected back to them.”

A life-changing role

Caleb brings his own redemptive story to “The Year of the Dog.” He had been shuffled between multiple foster homes and animal shelters because he had been described as too energetic and too much dog to handle, Grabow said.

“The Year of the Dog” is Grabow’s first time making a feature film. He said he knew an expensive, fully trained Hollywood dog wasn’t right for the role of Yup’ik. With the help of John Van Dyke, a veteran exotic and domestic animal trainer with more than 35 years’ experience, Caleb was discovered. At the time, Caleb was 9 months old and had been recently adopted by Cathy and Gregg Pittman, owners of Performing Animal Troupe, in Palmdale, Calif.

Caleb’s energy, playfulness and stubbornness that made him “too much dog” were ideal for the role of Yup’ik, and those traits are why he’s able to carry so much of the film, Grabow said. Van Dyke worked with Caleb and in six weeks had trained Caleb enough to be screen ready. Many other dogs featured in “The Year of the Dog” are rescues, as well.

“I knew the hardest role to cast was going to be the dog,” Grabow said. “Working with a rescue made the most sense and wonderfully (fit) the message of the film, which is supporting people or animals when they’re struggling. … Caleb’s story exemplifies how finding purpose and making connections can heal.”

Caleb still lives with the Pittmans in California, where he has made commercials for PetCo. “The Year of the Dog” is his only feature film so far.

Because Caleb is a rescue dog, Grabow has partnered with The Humane Society of the Black Hills in Rapid City and will donate 5% of “The Year of the Dog” ticket sale net profits to the Humane Society in honor of Caleb. Grabow said 5% of the film’s ticket sale net profits are being donated to animal shelters in every city where “The Year of the Dog” is opening.

“We believe Caleb’s story is such a beautiful testament to the value of all dogs, particularly rescue animals,” Grabow said.

South Dakota connection

“The Year of the Dog” was filmed in 19 days in Montana. Grabow was thrilled to have Spears, a member of the Kul Wicasa Oyate Lakota Lower Brulé Tribe in South Dakota, as his co-star.

Spears’ role as Otter in “Dances with Wolves” catapulted him into film, music and public speaking. Throughout his career, he has worked alongside Hollywood veterans such as Kevin Costner, Bill Pullman, Pierce Brosnan, Gary Oldman, Christian Slater, Alicia Silverstone and Jim Caviezel. Spears recently starred in “Reservations Dogs,” as the father of a teenage boy who died by suicide, and in the Western drama “1883” as a Comanche trader.

Spears also works in the film industry as a technical adviser for Native American cultures, a soundtrack recording artist and voiceover actor. When not filming, he travels as a keynote speaker on topics such as Indigenous health and wellness, mental health and Lakota spirituality.

Spears auditioned for the role of Fred. Spears’ audition and working with such an experienced actor were incredible, Grabow said.

“This was my first time (starring in) a feature film and Michael was such a generous, great human being on set. He’s a terrific actor and there was a lot I learned from him about the artistic and professional balance. I felt very lucky to be able to work with him,” Grabow said.

Grabow’s first movie role, at age 15, was in “Snow Falling on Cedars” with Ethan Hawke. He has had roles in the Syfy series “Z Nation” and the critically acclaimed film “Mickey and the Bear.” He wrote, directed, produced and starred in the multi-award-winning short film “Method.”

For more information about “The Year of the Dog” movie and cast, go to theyearofthedogmovie.com.