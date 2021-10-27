Jami Lynn, JAS Quintet in concert Thursday

The Rapid City Limits Series presents Jami Lynn and JAS Quintet for an evening of jazz and folk fusion at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. Tickets are $40 and include hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer and the concert. Tickets can be purchased at rapidcityartscouncil.org/rapid-city-limits.html.

Folk singer-songwriter Jami Lynn Olson is an avid performer of bluegrass, folk music, and jazz. She’s performed and shared her love of local folk history with audiences across the Midwest, Southeast, and Pacific Northwest. She has released three full-length albums of folk songs and originals.

JAS Quintet is one of South Dakota’s premier jazz ensembles. JAS is a classic jazz quintet of trumpet, saxophone, piano, bass and drums. Their repertoire mixes old and new, featuring many original compositions and arrangements by members of the band. JAS Quintet features some of the finest jazz musicians and educators in the region. The JAS Quintet consists of musicians Joel Shotwell on the saxophone, Jim Speirs with trumpet and flugelhorn, Jeffrey Paul on the piano, Andrew Reinartz on the bass, and Daniel Heier playing drums.

