 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Josh Abbott Band to perform at The Monument

Josh Abbott Band

The Josh Abbott Band will perform Feb. 5 at The Monument in Rapid City in conjunction with the final day of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. 

 Courtesy

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday for the Josh Abbott Band concert that will be held at The Monument in Rapid City on Feb. 5.

The concert will be held in conjunction with the Annual Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo and Rodeo Rapid City, which will be Jan. 28 through Feb. 5.

“JAB (Josh Abbott Band) has been a staple of the Texas music scene for over a decade and they have some really great stuff out right now,” said Craig Baltzer, executive director of The Monument.

For tickets and information, go to themonument.live/events/detail/joshabbottband22.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shakira reveals the beauty mishap she suffered ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News