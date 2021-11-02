Josh Abbott Band to perform at The Monument

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday for the Josh Abbott Band concert that will be held at The Monument in Rapid City on Feb. 5.

The concert will be held in conjunction with the Annual Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo and Rodeo Rapid City, which will be Jan. 28 through Feb. 5.

“JAB (Josh Abbott Band) has been a staple of the Texas music scene for over a decade and they have some really great stuff out right now,” said Craig Baltzer, executive director of The Monument.

For tickets and information, go to themonument.live/events/detail/joshabbottband22.

