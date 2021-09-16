Journey Museum tapped for documentary series

“Behind the Scenes with Laurence Fishburne,” an award-winning documentary series, is putting The Journey Museum and Learning Center in the spotlight.
A production crew from “Behind the Scenes” will shoot footage throughout the day on Sept. 23 at The Journey Museum in Rapid City. Troy Kilpatrick, executive director of The Journey Museum, said the segment is scheduled for release in 2022, which happens coincide with the museum’s 25th anniversary.
“Behind the Scenes” staff contacted Kilpatrick about featuring the museum in the series. Kilpatrick said the crew wants to be outside and film the museum grounds, and the crew could possibly interview himself, curators and the chair of the nonprofit museum’s board. Visitors to the museum might end up on camera but the crew won’t be interviewing them.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Kilpatrick said. “It’s cool for us to have been recruited and told, ‘You’ve got something different than we’ve seen before.’”
The series’ host — Emmy winner, Academy award nominee and philanthropist Fishburne — will not be in Rapid City with the production crew.
“Behind the Scenes” is an educational series that highlights diverse examples of innovation, inspiration and artistic entities. Previous segments focused on such topics as organic wine, credit union education, animal health, cloud technology and more.
“It’s pretty heady for us to have found someone outside of this area who (noticed us),” Kilpatrick said. “They only choose a handful of people in each category to have the opportunity to do this behind the scenes stuff, so that’s very flattering.”
Kilpatrick said The Journey Museum’s focus on the history of the Black Hills and connections between science and culture in the region — along with the museum’s digital content — attracted the attention of “Behind the Scenes.”
The Journey Museum brings together prehistoric and historic collections to tell the story of the Western Great Plains, incorporating perspectives of the Lakota people and the pioneers, and scientists who now study the region.
Even the shape of the museum building was designed to resemble the uplift of the Black Hills terrain, Kilpatrick said. The museum’s grounds include trees and accents that pay tribute to Lakota heritage.
A museum that merges science and culture is unique from other types of museums featured in “Behind the Scenes,” he said.
“We’re a museum that attempted such a big story,” Kilpatrick said. “I hope all this recognition inspires people to be proud of the museum. Maybe it was a little ahead of its time when it opened in 1997.”
For more information about “Behind the Scenes with Laurence Fishburne” and to view past segments, go to behindthesceneslf.com.