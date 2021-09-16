Journey Museum tapped for documentary series

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s pretty heady for us to have found someone outside of this area who (noticed us),” Kilpatrick said. “They only choose a handful of people in each category to have the opportunity to do this behind the scenes stuff, so that’s very flattering.”

Kilpatrick said The Journey Museum’s focus on the history of the Black Hills and connections between science and culture in the region — along with the museum’s digital content — attracted the attention of “Behind the Scenes.”

The Journey Museum brings together prehistoric and historic collections to tell the story of the Western Great Plains, incorporating perspectives of the Lakota people and the pioneers, and scientists who now study the region.

Even the shape of the museum building was designed to resemble the uplift of the Black Hills terrain, Kilpatrick said. The museum’s grounds include trees and accents that pay tribute to Lakota heritage.

A museum that merges science and culture is unique from other types of museums featured in “Behind the Scenes,” he said.

“We’re a museum that attempted such a big story,” Kilpatrick said. “I hope all this recognition inspires people to be proud of the museum. Maybe it was a little ahead of its time when it opened in 1997.”

For more information about “Behind the Scenes with Laurence Fishburne” and to view past segments, go to behindthesceneslf.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0