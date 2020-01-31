Journey Museum to host Native American film festival

Four movies with South Dakota ties are in the spotlight at The Journey Museum’s first Native American film festival.
The festival opens today to coincide with the Black Hills Stock Show. The festival line-up starts with “A Thunder-Being Nation” and includes “Neither Wolf Nor Dog,” “More Than Frybread,” and “Rez Bomb.” Each movie will be shown multiple times through Sunday, Feb. 9.
The Journey collaborated with movie distribution company InYo Entertainment to create a line-up for the film festival that’s appropriate for teens and adults. The complete schedule of movie showtimes is listed at journeymuseum.org/calendar/view/native-american-film-festival. Popcorn and concessions will be available. Purchase tickets at The Journey Museum and Learning Center or call 605-394-6923.
Screenings of Native American films at The Journey Museum have been well-received, Executive Director Troy Kilpatrick said. That success inspired the museum to host a film festival.
In particular, when the Journey showed “Neither Wolf Nor Dog” in 2019, the museum received feedback from the movie’s production company, InYo Entertainment, about what a success the local screenings were, Kilpatrick said.
“We were one of the top screens for that weekend’s shows. We did four presentations of the movie. It showed there was an opportunity for a smaller venue to carve out a niche,” he said.
The upcoming film festival will be a daytime-only event to avoid conflicting with rodeos, concerts and other stock show evening activities, Kilpatrick said.
“For our community, when the Black Hills Stock Show is here, a lot of people who are at the civic center are also looking for other things to do. We thought the idea of putting this rotation together made sense for people who are here for (a few) days at a time,” Kilpatrick said. “We’re establishing the festival to parallel the Black Hills Stock Show, and we’re trying to bring in programs and movies that represent a significant percentage of our community’s audience.”
If the first film festival is well-received, Kilpatrick hopes it could open doors for more cultural opportunities.
You have free articles remaining.
“Since we’ve announced this festival, it’s attracted the interest of a couple of other filmmakers,” he said. “At the Journey, we’re looking for new and creative ways to (reach) community members. … We’re willing to try and test lots of new things. I hope this film festival is successful enough to (become an annual event). … This could be an opportunity to showcase more Native films in the future.”
The films
“A Thunder-Being Nation,” not rated but equivalent to PG.
This 2012 documentary charts life on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation from the origin of the Oglala Lakota people to contemporary life. The film has been described as looking at life on a reservation more comprehensively than any other documentary. From Steven Lewis Simpson, the director of “Rez Bomb.”
“Rez Bomb,” not rated but equivalent to PG-13 for language and some violence.
This 2008 film is a love story and thriller centered around a Lakota woman and a white man on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. After getting into trouble with a brutal money lender, the couple are in a race against time. The movie was filmed on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation and stars actors from South Dakota, including Russell Means, Tokala Clifford, Moses Brings Plenty and Arlette Loud Hawk.
“Neither Wolf Nor Dog,” not rated but equivalent to PG-13 for language.
Adapted from the award-winning book “Neither Wolf Nor Dog: On Forgotten Roads with an Indian Elder,” the story focuses on a Lakota elder who wants to write a book about his people. He summons a white author to assist with the project. The author is drawn into contemporary Native American life as the elder tells him about land and property, the power of silence, and sacred ceremonies. “Neither Wolf Nor Dog” was the final film for Lakota elder and World War II veteran Dave Bald Eagle of South Dakota. Bald Eagle died a few months after the film’s release. He also served as a technical advisor and extra in Academy Award-winning film “Dances With Wolves” and other movies.
“More Than Frybread,” rated PG.
This 2012 mockumentary focuses on 22 Arizona tribal representatives who compete for the first-ever state frybread championship. The winner gets $10,000 and a spot at nationals. The types of frybread are as diverse as the contestants. Tatanka Means, an award-winning actor and comedian from Rapid City, stars as Frybread food truck owner Buddy Begay.