Journey Museum to reopen Friday with patriotic program

The Journey Museum reopens Friday with a live patriotic program and a proactive plan for safely moving forward.
“We’re a learning place. Let’s learn to contend with a new disease,” said Troy Kilpatrick, executive director. “We want to do business in a safe way. We don’t want to have to close down again. Why don’t we all exercise a little bit of caution? Managing our personal behavior is for all of our health.”
Based on feedback from museum patrons, The Journey Museum will reopen for limited hours — 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, plus small-scale, socially distanced summer camps for kids. The Journey will provide a mix of live, paid digital and free digital content to educate and entertain the community and generate revenue for the museum.
“We’ve learned a lot being closed and figuring out different ways to put things out there. That’s going to be part of the future. I think we’re going to be better as a museum,” Kilpatrick said. “We’ll be able to keep evolving digital content. It was always about creating a crowd. Now you have to be smarter, you need to provide options and you need to be safe.”
An example of The Journey Museum’s new approach to programming is Friday’s patriotic presentation about “The Star Spangled Banner” by Randy Bender, the vice president of the board of directors for the Old Fort Meade Museum.
“‘The Star Spangled Banner’ found its way to being our national anthem because of being played at Fort Meade,” Kilpatrick said. “Randy Bender will talk about the history of the Black Hills and ‘The Star Spangled Banner.’ He will dress up and play the roles of several people.”
Visitors can watch “The Star Spangled Banner” presentation at 2 p.m. Friday live in person or by purchasing a ticket through EventBrite, which allows at-home audiences to watch a live broadcast. The presentation also will be recorded so it can be viewed later.
“Instead of one small audience, I can have a live, digital and recorded audience. We all like to have things on demand,” Kilpatrick said. “Our mission is to preserve our history and educate the community, and I think we found ways to do a much better job of it. Maybe we need to be providing education on demand that (parents) can share with their family when it fits their schedule.”
Other upcoming special events include a July 16 fundraiser for The Journey Museum headlined by Brandon Jones. He will debut his single “Black Hills Backroads.”
For its online audience, the museum is upgrading its technology so it can continue broadcasting programming. For in-person visitors and staff, The Journey Museum has instituted new safety protocols. Masks are required for staff and visitors. Through a collaboration with Masks for Rapid City, the museum has masks it can provide to visitors who don’t have their own.
Social distancing will be encouraged. In the theater, audience numbers will be limited to maintain social distancing. Between films, the theater will be wiped down.
“It’s us providing the best atmosphere we can for you and your family to come to,” Kilpatrick said. “Let’s be safer. Let’s get used to it. … This is the new normal until (COVID-19 cures are found). The whole community’s got to work through it. Let’s try to be safe for each other.”
When the COVID-19 shutdowns began, Kilpatrick and Sarah Carlson, creative services advisor for Illustra Advisory in Spearfish, launched a new podcast “The Journey Files.” A new episode being released this week advocates for reopening and going back to business safely.
“If we can all accept some responsibilities to be good neighbors and really be respectful of boundaries, wearing masks, washing hands, staying home if you’re sick … I’d like to be an advocate on this. Let’s model the right behavior so hopefully we can continue to serve the community in a positive way,” Kilpatrick said.
