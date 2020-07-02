Journey Museum to reopen Friday with patriotic program

“‘The Star Spangled Banner’ found its way to being our national anthem because of being played at Fort Meade,” Kilpatrick said. “Randy Bender will talk about the history of the Black Hills and ‘The Star Spangled Banner.’ He will dress up and play the roles of several people.”

Visitors can watch “The Star Spangled Banner” presentation at 2 p.m. Friday live in person or by purchasing a ticket through EventBrite, which allows at-home audiences to watch a live broadcast. The presentation also will be recorded so it can be viewed later.

“Instead of one small audience, I can have a live, digital and recorded audience. We all like to have things on demand,” Kilpatrick said. “Our mission is to preserve our history and educate the community, and I think we found ways to do a much better job of it. Maybe we need to be providing education on demand that (parents) can share with their family when it fits their schedule.”

Other upcoming special events include a July 16 fundraiser for The Journey Museum headlined by Brandon Jones. He will debut his single “Black Hills Backroads.”