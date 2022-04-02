Judd Hoos on 'American Song Contest' April 4

Black Hills band Judd Hoos will debut an original song on the April 4 episode of “American Song Contest.”

Singers, duos, DJs and bands representing all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and five U.S. territories are competing in the NBC reality TV show to win the nation’s votes. On the April 4 episode, Judd Hoos will be one of 12 musical acts performing.

That episode’s lineup will include award-winning multi-platinum recording artist Jewel, known for such hits as “You Were Meant For Me” and “Who Will Save Your Soul?” Jewel is representing Alaska. The other competitors scheduled to perform on April 4 will represent Colorado, Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey, Northern Mariana Islands, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

“American Song Contest” consists of three qualifying rounds, followed by the semi-finals and the ultimate grand finale when the winner is chosen. Judd Hoos band members Tyler Bills, Shane Funk, Andy Young, Chris Huseby and Keithan Funk are thrilled for the chance to make South Dakota proud.

The song Judd Hoos will perform on “American Song Contest” is a rare collaboration between Young and songwriters Denham McDermott of Sioux Falls and Adam Agin of Nashville.

“Just being selected feels like we’ve already won,” said Young, guitarist for Judd Hoos. “To get this kind of exposure – we’re chalking it up as a win right now.”

“When ‘American Song Contest’ was combing the country, we were fortunate enough to be approached and we accepted it with open arms and we are incredibly excited to represent South Dakota on this national competition,” Young said.

Judd Hoos has been in the Black Hills for several years but over the past six years, it’s been evolving from a cover band to a group that primarily focuses on writing and performing original music, according to drummer Shane Funk. Young and Bills write most of the band’s original music.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0