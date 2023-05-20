Black Hills rock band Judd Hoos released a new single, “We Were Young” on Friday. The song is an unorthodox collaboration between Judd Hoos, ukulele sensation Feng E and Nashville recording artist Jessie G.

Judd Hoos’ new single is an acoustic version of the previously released “We Were Young.” They teamed with Feng E, a 15-year-old finalist on “Asia’s Got Talent.” Feng E’s music ranges from instrumental performance to pop music. Feng E recently released his own solo album, “Silence in the Storm,” that showcases his skills on ukulele, guitar, electric guitar and his voice.

Jessie G also joined Judd Hoos on the new version of “We Were Young” and she’ll tour with Judd Hoos starting July 1. Jessie G has collaborated with some of Nashville’s best and is currently preparing to release her first full-length album. She’s shared the stage with some of her lifelong influences such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gretchen Wilson and Ashley McBride.

Judd Hoos fans can see the band in concert in Rapid City when Judd Hoos opens this summer’s Golden Hour Live concert series. They'll perform from 6 to 9 p.m. June 17 at Main Street Square. For VIP Patio Passes and information, go to mainstreetsquare.org or call the Main Street Square office, 605-716-7979.

“We’re excited to host Judd Hoos to kick off our first Golden Hour of the season,” said Austin Himley, Main Street Square events manager. “Being a local favorite, it will be great to see the caliber of entertainment they bring to the Downtown Rapid City Stage.”

Judd Hoos will return to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August. After making their debut in 2022 on the Buffalo Chip main stage during the Sturgis rally, Judd Hoos will be at the Loud American Roadhouse Aug. 4 to 8.

The band is singer and guitarist Tyler Bills, drummer Shane Funk, Keithan Funk on keyboards, percussion and background vocals, Chase Huseby on bass guitar, and guitarist Andy Young. They evolved from regional performers to a nationally known band when they appeared in 2022 on NBC’s “American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg & Kelly Clarkson.”

In the past year, Judd Hoos has garnered more than one million Spotify streams and shared the stage with rock icons including Billy Idol and The Wild Feathers. Judd Hoos also released six new singles and played at more than 100 Midwest clubs, theaters, festivals and fairs.

In addition to recording new music and playing live, Judd Hoos has renewed their tour sponsorship with Remedy Brewing Company in Sioux Falls and collaborated on their own signature IPA, Hoos Joos, that is available at most of the band’s shows.

“We Were Young” is available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple music and all major streaming services.