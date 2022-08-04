Judd Hoos to rock Buffalo Chip Friday

Judd Hoos’ year of firsts is taking the band to the Buffalo Chip, where the group makes its debut on the Wolfman Jack stage Friday night.

The Black Hills band, which was featured this spring on NBC’s reality TV series “American Song Contest,” said the national television appearances helped get Judd Hoos to the Buffalo Chip.

“We had a lot of momentum coming off the TV show and we had some national exposure. It seemed like the right time for them and for us to take a shot at it,” said Judd Hoos guitarist Andy Young. “This is our first appearance at the Chip. For years we’ve been playing the Sturgis rally. This is our first chance to perform on the main stage.”

Judd Hoos performs Friday ahead of headliners Quiet Riot, the metal band that became an overnight sensation with its monster 1983 smash album “Metal Health,” and its double-platinum “Condition Critical.” For Judd Hoos, taking the stage ahead of the iconic metal band is a chance to show audiences their own musical range.

“We can be a bit of a chameleon with what we do,” Young said. “We’ll be rocking it a little bit more than normal out there all rally long really. … At the end of the day, we’re (both) rock bands with loud guitars and big drums. … We always try to find ways to force rock into our show. ”

At the Buffalo Chip, fans can expect to hear the “Bad Girl,” the original pop song Judd Hoos debuted on “American Song Contest,” along with “Lipstick Stain” and other newer music.

Young said in the future, fans can watch for Judd Hoos to release a mix of harder rock and pop songs.

“We’re focusing on (releasing) singles. It’s easier to capture people’s attention and focus on one single product or single at a time right now. It’s fun to release singles and put together these little short promotions around them,” Young said.

The Sturgis rally is part of Judd Hoos’ summer tour that’s included about 45 shows over the past three or four months, Young said. In addition to Young, Judd Hoos band members are singer and guitarist Tyler Bills, drummer Shane Funk drums, Keithan Funk on keyboards, perscussion and background vocals, and Chase Huseby on bass guitar.

“We’ve been busy. We’ve got a few songs in the chamber we’re putting the finishing touches on. We’ll definitely have new music coming at the end of the summer or early fall,” he said.

Watch the band’s website, juddhoos.com, and its social media for updates about concert dates and new music releases.

Judd Hoos has a special concert planned for its supportive South Dakota fans. Remedy Brewing – the company that partnered with the band to create a beer called Hoos Juice – will present Judd Hoos at a Spearfish Brewing Company block party on Aug. 27. Judd Hoos will be joined by other performers, and the music starts at 6 p.m., Young said.

“We’re putting on a show on Main Street as a thank you to the Black Hills for all the support while we were on ‘American Song Contest.’ We wanted to put together a free show for everybody,” he said. “We’d love to see everybody at the show.”

The band is enjoying the momentum and the friendships its gained from “American Song Contest.” The show selected one band or artist from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C. The bands and singers performed live original music as they competed to win the nation’s vote for Best Original Song.

“It was great. We had the opportunity to represent South Dakota. We got to appear on two episodes and it was a blast,” Young said. “I think the biggest thing is it allowed us to change the narrative of what we are as a band or artist. We’re creating our own music.”

Their social media and online streaming is growing, and Young said the Judd Hoos and other contestants are now “cheerleading each other” when they release new music.

“The experience on TV was awesome and getting that exposure for our music. The best part was getting to connect with artists from all over the country. We had the opportunity to cross paths with almost everybody and a lot of them we got to hang out and become friends with,” Young said.

“Fostering those relationships after the show and talking about everybody’s summer tours and careers going forward has been the best part,” he said.

Judd Hoos shows at the Sturgis rally

After their concert at the Buffalo Chip, Judd Hoos will perform at the rally at 8 p.m. nightly Aug. 9 through 13 at Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis.

In addition to Judd Hoos, Black Hills bands Brandon Jones and Flannel are part of this year’s free concert series at Loud American Roadhouse’s indoor and outdoor stages:

Aug. 5 – Wild Planes, 8 p.m.; David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers, 10:30 p.m.; Pop Rocks, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 6 – Arcana Kings, 12:30 p.m.; David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers, 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.; Bryan Loweree, 5 p.m.; Gable Bradley, 5:30 p.m.; Flannel, 8 p.m.; Nate Botsford, 8 p.m.; Brandon Jones, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 7 – Wild Planes, 12:30 p.m.; Bryan Loweree, 5 p.m.; Flannel, 5:30 p.m.; Brandon Jones, 8 p.m.; Tripwire, 8 p.m.; David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers, 10:30 p.m.; Pop Rocks, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 8 – Gable Bradley, noon; Wild Planes, 2:30 p.m.; Tripwire, 4:30 p.m.; Bryan Loweree, 5 p.m.; Nate Botsford, 7 p.m.; Slamabama, 8 p.m.; Brandon Jones, 9 p.m.; Pop Rocks, 10:30 p.m.; Jason Boland & The Stragglers, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 9 – Nate Botsford, 12:30 p.m.; Slamabama, 3 p.m.; Bryan Loweree, 3:30 p.m.; Wild Planes, 5:30 p.m.; Tripwire, 5:30 p.m.; Brandon Jones, 8 p.m.; Judd Hoos, 8 p.m.; David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers; Pop Rocks, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 10 – Slamabama, noon; Bryan Loweree, 5 p.m.; Tripwire, 5:30 p.m.; Judd Hoos, 8 p.m.; David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers, 10:30 p.m.; Brandon Jones, 10:30 p.m.; John Scalia & The Dirty Word, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 11 – Minority Falls, noon; David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers, 2:30 p.m.; Bryan Loweree, 5 p.m.; Flannel, 5:30 p.m.; Brandon Jones, 8 p.m.; Judd Hoos, 8 p.m.; David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers, 10:30 p.m.; John Scalia & The Dirty Word, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 12 – Gable Bradley, 12:30 p.m.; David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers, 2:30 and 8 p.m.; Bryan Loweree, 5 p.m.; Brandon Jones, 5 p.m.; Judd Hoos, 8 p.m.; Pecos & The Rooftops, 10 p.m.; John Scalia & The Dirty Word, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 13 – Peach Street Revival, noon; Gable Bradley, 1:30 p.m.; Flannel, 3:30 p.m.; Bryan Loweree, 5 p.m.; David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers, 5:30 p.m.; Brandon Jones, 8 p.m.; Judd Hoos, 8 p.m.; David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers, 10:30 p.m.; John Scalia & The Dirty Word, 10:30 p.m.

Go to loudamericanroadhouse.com/concerts-events/ for more information.