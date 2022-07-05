July a month for music lovers

Whether you’re a fan of classical, country, jazz or rock, July is packed with concerts sure to please any music lover. Native POP will showcase a dazzling array of Indigenous art, fashion, music and more. For pure escapist fun, local theater groups are bringing classic fairy tales to the stage.

Music

July 6, 13, 20, 27

Rapid City Municipal Band’s summer season continues every Wednesday through July with free concerts at 8 p.m. at Memorial Park band shell. Bring your own lawn chairs or blanket and enjoy a variety of live music.

July 7, 14, 21 and 28

Summer Nights presents live concerts from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays throughout the summer at Seventh and St. Joseph Streets in Rapid City. July’s lineup is country singer Brianna Helbling, July 7; country rock trio Zeona Road, July 14; country band Brandon Jones, July 21; country rock band October Road, July 28. Free. Information: rapidcitysummernights.com

July 8-9, 15-16, 22-23

The Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills presents its Classical Concert Series at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in the Adelstein Gallery at The Journey Museum and Learning Center. Tickets: Call The Journey Museum, 605-394-6923.

July 8-9: "You had me at Hello." The theme is instant attraction based on your favorite composers featuring Rachmaninov’s “Piano Trio,” Schumann’s “Piano Quartet,” and a new arrangement of Beyonce’s “Halo.”

July 15-16: "Night Music of Madrid." Favorites from Latin America and Spain will be highlighted, featuring Montero's “Buenos Aires Quartet,” Albeniz and Boccherini.

July 22-23: "Stairway to Heaven." The theme is Classic Rock with Classic Roots, plus Faure’s “Piano Quartet” and Saint-Saens’ “Fantasy for Violin and Harp,” which will be performed by internationally award-winning violinist Maya Buchanan of Rapid City and Dawn Marie Edwards, the Chamber Music Festival’s artistic and education director.

July 11, 18 and 25

Country-Style Music Mondays showcase the High Plains Western Heritage Center’s chuckwagon music crew in down-home country music shows with classic tunes and humor. Shows are from 6:15-7 p.m. in the Bruce Miller Theater at High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish. Admission is a $10 donation at the door. No reservations needed. Information: westernheritagecenter.com

July 17

Nashville entertainers Joey Leone and his band will take music lovers back to the “Roots of Rock & Roll” at 2 p.m. in the Bruce Miller Theater at High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish. Admission is a $10 donation at the door. This is family-oriented entertainment. Information: westernheritagecenter.com

July 21

Jazz on the Lawn celebrates W.E. Adams’ love of music and especially jazz. Jazz on the Lawn, featuring the JAS Quintet, takes place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on the lawn and gardens of the Historic Adams House in Deadwood. The evening includes hors d’oeuvres catered by Cheyenne Crossing and a cash bar. $40 per person; advance reservations required. Purchase tickets online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800

July 23

High Plains Western Heritage Center celebrates “Day of the American Cowboy” with a show featuring the music and vibrant storytelling of Paul Larson and cowboy poetry by retired rancher Marty Blocker. The show is at 1 p.m. in the Bruce Miller Theater at High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish. Admission is a $10 donation at the door. Information: westernheritagecenter.com

Festivals

July 8-9

The Black Hills Center for Equality presents the 2022 Black Hills Pride Festival with two days filled with events across downtown Rapid City. Youth Pride will be held beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at The Cave Collective. Tickets for Youth Pride are free. Youth Pride is open for anyone between the ages of 13 and 21. The Cave Collective is a sober space.

For those 18 years of age and older, a special drag queen and drag king show will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at the Holiday Inn-Rapid City Downtown Convention Center. Tickets start at $15.

Pride in the Park begins at 9 a.m. Saturday near the band shell at Memorial Park with free performances, vendors and family-friendly activities for all ages. The Black Hills Pride After Party begins at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn-Rapid City Downtown Convention Center. The After Party is open for those 18 years old and above. Tickets to the Pride After Party start at $20.

For tickets to the paid events, or for more information, visit www.bhcfe.org

July 9-10

Native POP celebrates its 10th anniversary by expanding this celebration of Indigenous art, fashion, music and culture to a two-day event at Main Street Square in Rapid City. Hours July 9 are 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with live music starting at 4 p.m. Hours July 10 are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with live music starting at 4 p.m. Free. Information: nativepop.org

In conjunction with Native POP, art enthusiasts can get a first look at some of the work by nearly 50 of the Great Plains’ best established and emerging artists. A juried art show and opening awards reception will be from 5-8 p.m. July 8 at Dahl Arts Center. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Search for Native POP: People of the Plains Artist Banquet & Honoring.

Theater

July 7-9

All-abilities dance theater company Flutter Productions will present an original production, "Roots," at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. "Roots" will explore the concept of what happens when we disconnect from nature. The story follows two sisters seeking respite from a tumultuous world. They venture into the forest and learn from flora and fauna they meet along the way. Tickets are $12 to $17.50; purchase tickets at performingartsrc.org/events/flutter-productions-presents-roots/. Proceeds benefit classes and performances offered by Flutter Productions.

July 13-17, 19-24, 26-31

Black Hills Playhouse will delight all ages with the beloved magical fairy tale "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," presented with a new musical score. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with 2 p.m. matinees Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays at Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park. Due to road construction, Black Hills Playhouse can be accessed by Highway 87 (take Highway 79 to the State Game Lodge and come through Custer State Park.) Tickets: Adults $41; seniors/military $36; students with ID $29; kids age 16 and younger $19. Tickets and information: blackhillsplayhouse.com/

July 18-20, 25-27

After her journey through Wonderland, Alice’s adventures continue when she goes “Through the Looking Glass” where everything is topsy-turvy and no one behaves quite as they should. Adapted from Lewis Carroll’s classic “Through the Looking Glass, and What Alice Found There,” this family-friendly production will be presented at 7 p.m. at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. Advance tickets are $15 adults, $10 for youth 18 and younger. Cash bar with wine, cold beer, soda will be available. Tickets and information: matthewsopera.com/event/through-the-looking-glass/

