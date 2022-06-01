June a treat for local dance, theater fans

Roald Dahl’s classic story “Matilda” is a tale of triumph over adversity, and Black Hills Community Theater has done just that. After being postponed because of COVID-19, BHCT’s production of “Matilda The Musical” opens June 17. June’s entertainment lineup is also packed with Celtic dance, ballet, comedy, drama and more throughout the Black Hills.

Dance

June 13

Celtic Throne: The Royal Journey of Irish Dance explores the ancient origins of Irish step dance and celebrates the millennia-long journey of a music-and-dance-loving people, featuring more than 30 performers from around the world. Celtic Throne will be presented at 7:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument. Tickets $45-$60. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/celticthrone22 or 1-800-468-6463

June 16

South Dakota Ballet presents its first professional show in Rapid City, “Invisible Threads,” at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument. Local ballet students will train with professional dancers, who will all be in the show made up of contemporary and classic ballet performances with original choreography. Tickets $32.50-$62.50. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/sdballet2022 or by calling The Monument box office, 605-394-4115.

Theater

June 3-12

Black Hills Playhouse opens its 76th season, “A Real Ball!” with performances in its renovated Warren M. Lee Theatre. The season begins with “The Mountaintop,” a fictional imagining of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s final night after giving his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech, before his assassination the next day. This show has extreme language and content and is not recommended for children. Due to road construction throughout the summer, Black Hills Playhouse can be accessed by Highway 87 (take Highway 79 to the State Game Lodge and come through Custer State Park.) Tickets: Adults $41; seniors/military $36; students with ID $29; kids age 16 and younger $19. Tickets and information: blackhillsplayhouse.com/themountaintop or 605-255-4141 or 605-255-4910, ext. 1.

June 10

Black Hills Community Theatre’s Broken Lemons Playwriting Group local playwriting group wrote a series of short plays that will be performed in a one-night-only production, “When Life Hands You Lemons.” The showtime is at 7:30 p.m. in the Studio Theater at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Seven local playwrights examine what happens when life presents us with the unwanted and unexpected, from absurd comedy to epic disaster. Some adult language and situations. Admission is pay what you can. Information: bhct.org/new-play-development-series.html

June 16-19

Sturgis Area Arts Council will present the award-winning rock musical, “Pippin,” the story of a prince searching for a way to live an extraordinary life. A traveling troupe of actors invites the audience to witness Pippin’s adventures as things don’t always go as planned. Recommended for ages 10 and older. Showtimes are 7 p.m. June 16, 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. June 19, at Sturgis Community Center Theater in Sturgis. Admission is $15 adults, $10 senior citizens, $5 students, free for ages 5 and younger. Pay by check or cash only at the door.

June 17-19, 24-26

The story of a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers comes to life in Black Hills Community Theatre’s production of “Matilda The Musical.” Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. June 17, 18, 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. June 19 and 26. This is a family-friendly show for all ages. Tickets: Adults $30; senior citizens and military $28; students $21. Tickets and information: bhct.org/matilda.html

June 18-July 3

"The Odd Couple," Neil Simon’s classic comedy about two men who are roommates and complete opposites, is the second show of the season at Black Hills Playhouse in Custer State Park. The added twist: Lead actors actors Dan Workman and Jeff Kingsbury will alternate as Felix and Oscar in different performances. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. June 18, 22-25, 29-July 2, and 2 p.m. June 19-22, 26-29 and July 3. Due to road construction, Black Hills Playhouse can be accessed by Highway 87 (take Highway 79 to the State Game Lodge and come through Custer State Park.) Tickets: Adults $41; seniors/military $36; students with ID $29; kids age 16 and younger $19. Tickets and information: blackhillsplayhouse.com/theoddcouple

June 28, 29, 30

Homestake Theatre Works presents “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.” at 6 p.m. at Homestake Opera House in Lead. Doors open at 5 p.m. Join Simba on his journey in this beloved coming-of-age tale. Kids from the Black Hills area will portray Simba, Nala, Scar, Mufasa, Pumbaa and more. Tickets $15 per person and can be purchased at the door or online at homestakeoperahouse.org/event/disneys-the-lion-king-jr

Music

June is filled with a variety of free concerts as well as these unique musical performances.

June 11

The Rapid City Concert Association presents The French Family Band at 7 p.m. in the Historic Theater at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. The French Family’s original songs evoke the mood of country music that sounds best when a family, gathered at twilight on the porch, sings together. Tickets $30. Tickets and information: performingartsrc.org/

June 15

Nashville recording artist and award-winning music producer Chris Golden and Rapid City’s Potter Family will present a gospel concert at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church in Rapid City. Admission is free; an offering will be taken.

June 16

The Northern Hills Community Band opens its summer season with a concert at 7 p.m. on the Historic Adams House lawn in Deadwood. The program will include patriotic music, marches, and show tunes. Admission is by donation. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center.

June 18

Songwriting folk duo Resonant Rogues will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. Sparrow, on banjo and accordion, and Keith Smith on guitar have traveled and performed nationally and internationally. From riding freight trains to building their own homestead, the pair are no strangers to blazing unconventional trails. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 day of show. Information: 605-642-7973 or matthewsopera.com

June 23

The Northern Hills Community Band will present a concert at 7 p.m. in Spearfish City Park.

June 26

Big band music is the theme of the night when the Northern Hills Community Band performs at 7 p.m. June 26 at Harley-Davidson Rally Point in Sturgis. Admission is free.

