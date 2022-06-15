Junek, Thacker present Writer's Block session

World adventure writer Bruce Junek and photographer Tass Thacker will present a free admission Writer’s Block session at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Cave Collective in Rapid City.

The program, sponsored by Backroom Productions, is the third in a series about local authors. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Junek and Thacker, who are husband and wife, will discuss the process of writing and working on a fantasy series together. They have spent their 42-year marriage documenting their real-life travels and adventures.

The couple has collaborated on books filled with stories of biking the world, Their books include “The Road of Dreams,” “Andes to the Amazon,” “Rainforests and Mayan Ruins” and “Volcanoes of the World” among others.

Recently, Junek released the first novel in a fantasy-adventure series, “A Bright One Chronicles” featuring a young female protagonist, Tyme.

The introduction to "The Foundling of Dayr Castle" reads, “A girl of prophecy on a black stallion, a boy falconer, and a Barbarian Prince share destinies with a deadly female warrior/mystic." This coming-of-age story is a low fantasy adventure series about friendship, commitment, sacrifice, love, life and death. Captivating characters are set in a female predominant culture shaped by mysticism and spiritual awakenings.

The ability to immerse himself in new places, cultures and projects as he and Thatcher traveled intrigued Junek so much that he was inspired to create his own fictional empire in the “A Bright One Chronicles.” He’s spent nearly 20 years writing the series.

The first two books, “The Foundling of Dayr Castle,” and “Death of Innocence” are available on Amazon. The third book was released in May, and the final book will be released in November.

"I could not have written ‘A Bright One Chronicles’ without the lifetime of exotic traveling adventures, bicycling expeditions, and spiritual quests that I have shared with my wife, Tass Thacker,” Junek said. “Nor could I have written it without her red pen and brutally honest editorial skills and sharp criticism throughout the entire process to make the story better.”

“For years, Tass has heroically managed our business and household to give me extra time to write. For all of her humor, strength, inspiration and love, this book is dedicated to my soulmate, Tass Thacker,” Junek said.

The Writer’s Block series is sponsored by Arts Midwest, The South Dakota Arts Council, and the Rapid City Arts Subsidy, which all allow this series to be free to the public while providing financial support for Rapid City area authors.

