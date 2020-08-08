Kennedy Center showcases South Dakota artists

The Kennedy Center is presenting Love Fight Pray in partnership with the South Dakota Arts Council, Racing Magpie and The Journey Museum in Rapid City.

“The Kennedy Center was looking for diverse performing artists who play leadership roles in their communities and exemplify unique regional artistic styles, and they reached out to arts agencies across the country for help,” said Patrick Baker, executive director of the South Dakota Arts Council. “Right away, we knew that Indigenous artists should be representing South Dakota, as they have a long and remarkable history of artistic traditions dating back centuries before our statehood.”

Peter Strong, co-owner/director of Racing Magpie, said the Kennedy Center wanted to highlight artists whose talent shapes their community, and vice versa.

When the project team looked at performers in that lens, quite a few Native performers came to mind, but the ones chosen exemplify those ideals. Bazille not only performs his own music that reflects the realities of being a Native person in South Dakota, but he also offers recording, mixing, and production services to other artists in his community at no cost to them. His generosity and community-mindedness is amazing,” Strong said.