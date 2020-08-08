Kennedy Center showcases South Dakota artists

The Kennedy Center is putting Native musicians, poets and artists from South Dakota in the spotlight as part of its Arts Across America series.
Spoken word poetry, rap and rock music by The Wake Singers, Bazille, Rose and Senri/Meta will be presented at 2 p.m. Monday in a virtual performance, Love Fight Pray: Rising Očhéthi Šakówiŋ Voices. Viewers nationwide can watch Love Fight Pray streamed on Facebook Live at kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/arts-across-america/.
The Wake Singers are Reed Two Bulls, Douglas Two Bulls, Micheal Two Bulls, Samson Ptacek and Dan Carrol, all Oglala Lakota artists from Mni Luzahan and the He Sapa area (Rapid City) and the Ogle Luta (Red Shirt Table) community on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Every band member plays multiple instruments, including guitar, piano and other stringed instruments, Micheal said.
Band members collaborate on The Wake Singers’ original music. “It’s great. We can sit down and play musical chairs, so to speak” to create the melodies and lyrics of our songs, Micheal said.
Self-taught in music recording, engineering and producing, the band is in the process of recording an as-yet-unnamed album, he said.
Reed’s bluesy lead vocals lend the band’s music an utterly unique sound.
“I’ve had a lot of people ask (what our genre is),” she said. “It could fall under the rock genre. We incorporate lots of different types of sounds into our songs, and it’s pretty diverse.
Spoken word poetry will be performed by Rose (Pte San Win Rose Little Whiteman) and Senri/Meta (Zoey White), who both live in Kyle on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Their art began as therapy to help them cope with mental and emotional issues in their day-to-day lives. They believe in the value of writing and art to cope, heal and better understand personal emotions and the world.
Rose is studying the arts at Oglala Lakota College. She is a mixed media artist, working in mediums including drawing, painting, photography, photo transfer and writing.
Senri is a proud member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. Her motto is “More Words, Less Hate.” Senri prides herself on communication, writing and her ability to promote healing and a safe space for youth. She has performed and has had work published in the United States and Canada.
Bazille is rap artist and poet Talon Bazille Ducheneaux from the Crow Creek Dakota and Cheyenne River Lakota tribes. An alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania, Bazille’s work reflects his own experiences and views of the world through music. Bazille heads Wonahun Was’te’ Studios/Records, which in Lakota means “Bringing good things, through healing sounds of song.” The studio provides free access to community members for recording, engineering, and distributing music, storytelling and poetry. Bazille is working on an album, a three-part project “Traveling the Multiverse with Iktomi.”
The Kennedy Center is presenting Love Fight Pray in partnership with the South Dakota Arts Council, Racing Magpie and The Journey Museum in Rapid City.
“The Kennedy Center was looking for diverse performing artists who play leadership roles in their communities and exemplify unique regional artistic styles, and they reached out to arts agencies across the country for help,” said Patrick Baker, executive director of the South Dakota Arts Council. “Right away, we knew that Indigenous artists should be representing South Dakota, as they have a long and remarkable history of artistic traditions dating back centuries before our statehood.”
Peter Strong, co-owner/director of Racing Magpie, said the Kennedy Center wanted to highlight artists whose talent shapes their community, and vice versa.
When the project team looked at performers in that lens, quite a few Native performers came to mind, but the ones chosen exemplify those ideals. Bazille not only performs his own music that reflects the realities of being a Native person in South Dakota, but he also offers recording, mixing, and production services to other artists in his community at no cost to them. His generosity and community-mindedness is amazing,” Strong said.
“The Wake Singers are incredible musicians, and their music is molded by the place they are from (Mni luzahan and Ogle Luta/Red Shirt) and being Oglala Lakota. They have also been active in the community in socially conscious ways including encouraging community through public art and supporting social justice in the wake of the civil unrest about racism and structural inequities. They have played so many benefit concerts and volunteered their time in so many ways,” Strong said.
The two spoken word poets have been active in First Peoples Fund's Pine Ridge Reservation-based program "Dances with Words" for several years, Strong said.
“Their poetry seems to provide a nice balance to the music,” he said. “Both Rose and Senri have also given back to that spoken word program as mentors, and it made sense to uplift their journeys as emerging and younger artists.”
Arts Across America is one of the Kennedy Center’s social impact initiatives to uplift and showcase more than 200 performing artists nationwide. Arts Across America is a 20-week series that will continue through Dec. 11.
