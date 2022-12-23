Lakota author Marshall to receive Western Writers of America award

Oglala/Sicangu Lakota author Joseph M. Marshall III will receive the 2023 Western Writers of America’s Owen Wister Award for lifetime contributions to western literature, WWA announced this week.

Marshall, who now lives in Mission, was born and raised near White River on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation. His first language is Lakota. He estimates he’s written 18 to 20 nonfiction books and fictional novels. Marshall is a founder and charter board member of the Rosebud Reservation's Sinte Gleska University, a former educator, a cultural and historical consultant, and an actor in films.

“I wanted to be a storyteller like my grandparents were, so that naturally led to writing instead of oral storytelling,” said Marshall, who remembers hearing stories of the Battle of Little Big Horn from his grandfather.

“A writer writes what he or she knows and (my Lakota heritage) is what I know most of all. I wanted to put another Native voice out there,” Marshall said. “The Native stories have their own perspective and they’re more authentic when they’re written by Native authors. Look for that genuine voice, the authentic voice.”

The Owen Wister Award will be presented to Marshall during the 2023 WWA convention June 21-24 in Rapid City. The award itself is a bronze statue of a bison by artist Robert Duffie. Marshall will also be inducted into the Western Writers Hall of Fame, housed at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming.

“It’s somewhat difficult to accept that my first book was published 31 years ago, and it was after dreaming of that moment for many, many years,” said Marshall, 77. “I decided to become a writer as a young adult and took some time to learn the craft of writing, which I am still learning. The release of my first book – co-authored with two friends – was a dream come true, at a time when I was past young adulthood. Receiving the Owen Wister Award at this time in my life is an affirmation for me that I pursued the right dream.”

“I humbly express my appreciation to the Western Writers of America for this honor, and to all of you who made it possible. And just as importantly, for recognizing an Indigenous voice which is an important and necessary part of all the stories,” Marshall said. “Lila pilamayaya pelo – I thank you very much.”

Marshall’s body of work includes “The Long Knives are Crying,” a novel about the Battle of the Little Big Horn that was a 2009 Spur Award finalist for Best Western Long Novel. His novel “Hundred in the Hand” (2007) told the story of the 1866 Fetterman battle.

His nonfiction titles include “The Journey of Crazy Horse: A Lakota History” and “The Day the World Ended at Little Bighorn: A Lakota History,” a 2008 PEN/Beyond Margins Award winner.

Many of his books are about Lakota beliefs, customs and spirituality, including “The Lakota Way: Stories and Lessons for Living,” a finalist for the PEN Center USA West Award in 2002, “The Lakota Way of Strength and Courage: Lessons in Resilience from the Bow and Arrow,” “Walking with Grandfather: The Wisdom of Lakota Elders,” “Living the Lakota Way: Learning from the Land, the Spirits,” “Our Ancestors; To You We Shall Return: Lessons About Our Planet from the Lakota,” and “Returning to the Lakota Way: Old Values to Save a Modern World.”

In the 2005 children’s book and companion CD, “How Not to Catch Fish: And Other Adventures of Iktomi,” Marshall teamed with Yankton Lakota illustrator Joe Chamberlain and Lakota recording artist John Two-Hawks to tell seven Lakota trickster tales. His audiobook “Quiet Thunder: The Wisdom of Crazy Horse” is considered the first audio-learning program based entirely on Lakota oral tradition.

“While he was born and raised on the Rosebud reservation and specializes in Lakota history and culture, Marshall’s writing has a way of bridging gaps between Natives and non-Natives,” said Rachelle “Rocky” Gibbons, WWA executive director, in a press release announcing Marshall’s award. “He is a brilliant author for all the people and is the perfect choice for the Owen Wister Award and Western Writers Hall of Fame induction honor this year.”

Marshall said he considers himself fortunate to have been published as many times as he has, and he’s looking forward to the release of three more of his books in 2023. His newest books explore a different genre, contemporary fiction.

“It’s a departure for me. The novels I’ve written before are all historical. I’m still focusing on Native issues and Native stories. (Contemporary fiction) is a viewpoint Native writers are not talking about so much,” Marshall said.

His contemporary novels are all set on a South Dakota reservation and are based on modern issues facing Native people, he said, including living on the Northern Plains, issues with the government, poverty, the economy and more.

“My books are all unique in their own way. All of them require research and long hours but it was all enjoyable,” Marshall said. “I plan on continuing writing until I can’t anymore because I love what I do.”

Since the early 1950s, WWA has honored and promoted all forms of literature about the American West. Previous Owen Wister honorees include Pulitzer Prize winner N. Scott Momaday, historians Eve Ball and Robert M. Utley, and best-selling novelists Rudolfo Anaya, Elmore Leonard, Tony Hillerman and Lucia St. Clair Robson.

“After reading the list of past honorees for the Owen Wister Award, I am profoundly humbled and honored to be included,” Marshall said. “My initial reaction upon receiving the news from my friends (Kirk Ellis, former WWA president and Spur-winning screenwriter for 2005’s “Into the West” and Win Blevins, 2015 Owen Wister Award recipient and Hall of Fame inductee) was one of disbelief, and it still is to some extent. Nonetheless, I am extremely grateful for this recognition, and I will always treasure this moment in my life.”

“Joe Marshall has been a groundbreaker – from writing books in his native language to work on film productions that bring an authentic Lakota voice to everything he creates,” said Candy Moulton, a Spur Award-winning biographer and documentarian. “Throughout his professional career, he has shared his Lakota understanding both within his tribe and to non-Natives as well.”