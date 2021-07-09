Lead to host Black Hills Renaissance Festival on July 17

Throw an ax, sample some mead, buy some Viking gear. The Black Hills Renaissance Festival is debuting this month in Lead.
The festival will bring the medieval era to life with live entertainment, Renaissance characters, food, and shopping. The event will be from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. July 17 in the park and parking lot by Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center. Admission is $10. The festival is a fundraiser for Visit Lead and the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Getting a Ren fair in the area has been (a long-term goal). Every time I tried to make it happen, it didn’t work,” said Shareece Tatum, director of the Black Hills Renaissance Festival. “We have such a beautiful area to have one. It’s always been a fun thing to do to. … I’m excited to see where this goes.”
Now seems to be the right time for Renaissance fun, because Tatum said the festival is generating excitement. The Black Hills Renaissance Festival is focusing on performers and vendors who are from the Black Hills or neighboring states, Tatum said. About 30 vendors will have magic wands, hand-crafted wood and leather items, Viking gear, fantasy art, costuming, kimonos, blacksmithing, food and more. Axe It Out of Rapid City will bring its ax-throwing mobile. Aspire Boutique in Lead will become a fairy grove complete with a mermaid from Beauty and Brine Mermaid Tails by Amy Lamphere.
Aspire Boutique also is teaming up with Panacea Meadery from Sioux Falls to host tastings of newly released meads.
“There’s quite a bit of Lead businesses sponsoring performers and different events,” Tatum said. “Some performers have been in the Ren Fair circuit nationwide but they’ve never had (a festival) at home, so they’re excited.”
The entertainment line-up of Black Hills area performers includes fire dancer Max Cain, fire-breathing magician Crossroads Mystic, Sultry Shimmy belly dancers, singers Andreia Gayle Mraz and Blind Bard Music, and burlesque performer and fire dancer Lupa Rossa. They’ll be joined by guest punmaster pirate Jack Barrington.
Local members of the Society for Creative Anachronism, a historical research and reenactment group, will put on demonstrations and battles. For safe battling, festivalgoers can attempt pickle jousting with a pickle on a stick. Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment of Rapid City is providing a full “royal court” to enhance the festivities.
The festival is an all-ages event that will also have activities especially for children, Tatum said.
For updates and more information, go to facebook.com/BlackHillsRenFest, blackhillsrenfest.com or follow Black Hills Renaissance Fest on Instagram.