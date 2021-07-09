Lead to host Black Hills Renaissance Festival on July 17

Throw an ax, sample some mead, buy some Viking gear. The Black Hills Renaissance Festival is debuting this month in Lead.

The festival will bring the medieval era to life with live entertainment, Renaissance characters, food, and shopping. The event will be from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. July 17 in the park and parking lot by Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center. Admission is $10. The festival is a fundraiser for Visit Lead and the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Getting a Ren fair in the area has been (a long-term goal). Every time I tried to make it happen, it didn’t work,” said Shareece Tatum, director of the Black Hills Renaissance Festival. “We have such a beautiful area to have one. It’s always been a fun thing to do to. … I’m excited to see where this goes.”

Now seems to be the right time for Renaissance fun, because Tatum said the festival is generating excitement. The Black Hills Renaissance Festival is focusing on performers and vendors who are from the Black Hills or neighboring states, Tatum said. About 30 vendors will have magic wands, hand-crafted wood and leather items, Viking gear, fantasy art, costuming, kimonos, blacksmithing, food and more. Axe It Out of Rapid City will bring its ax-throwing mobile. Aspire Boutique in Lead will become a fairy grove complete with a mermaid from Beauty and Brine Mermaid Tails by Amy Lamphere.

