Learn about region's parks at Find Your Park Festival

Find a new park to explore, win prizes and more at the Mount Rushmore Society’s Find Your Park Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Main Street Square in Rapid City. The festival is free.

Learn about what’s available at Black Hills national parks, public lands and resources in our area. Booths will spotlight national and state parks, city parks and outdoor-related organizations.

Exhibitors will include Mount Rushmore Society, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Badlands National Park, Wind Cave National Park, Jewel Cave National Monument, Custer State Park, Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Custer State Park, Trinity Eco Prayer Park, Xanterra Parks & Resorts, D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery, Black Hills Trail Addict, Black Hills Area Boy Scouts, Cabela’s, Storybook Island, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Old MacDonald’s Farm and South Dakota National Guard.

Activities, ranger talks, park educational information, park products, giveaways and discounts will be available. On the main stage, Sequoia Crosswhite and Darrell Red Cloud will give cultural presentations, and the Black Hills Raptor Center will present a raptor show.

Festival attendees can participate in the Find Your Park scavenger hunt to win prizes. In partnership with Cabela’s, a “Camper’s Challenge” will be held at noon. Local celebrities will participate in “Survivor”-type camping challenges. Watch them compete in such activities as a sleeping bag race, backyard fishing, making a s’more, lacing up hiking boots and putting up a tent. The winner will be named the “Camper’s Challenge Victor.”

The first Find Your Park Festival was held in 2016 to highlight the National Park Service and National Park Foundation’s “Find Your Park” awareness campaign to celebrate the National Park Service Centennial.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0