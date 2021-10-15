 Skip to main content
Lip Sync Battle to benefit United Way
Lip sync battle

Judges cast their votes during the 2020 Lip Sync Battle, a fundraiser for United Way of the Black Hills Southern Hills area. Teams can register now for the next Lip Sync Battle on Oct. 22 in Custer.

Lip-sync teams can register now for the annual Lip Sync Battle fundraiser in Custer. If you can rock an air guitar solo and know every word to your favorite song, this event is for you.

The Lip Sync Battle starts at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at The Custer Beacon. Admission is a free-will donation at the door. This is a family-friendly evening of food, a silent auction, door prizes, raffle prizes and music as lip sync teams compete for bragging rights.

To register your team, call Lori Burnham at 605-673-9460.

The Lip Sync Battle is a fundraiser for United Way of the Black Hills Southern Hills area. Money raised will help support child care, after-school programs, education, financial stability, health and wellness resources for residents in the Southern Hills. For more information about United Way of the Black Hills Southern Hills area, go to unitedwayblackhills.org.

