Live music, comedy, film festival on tap in February in the Black Hills

February is full of arts events to love, including a pre-Valentine’s Day weekend of comedy and music.

Feb. 11

“A Toast to You: The Dugan Irby Band” takes place at 7 p.m. at The Barn at Aspen Acres, a venue in Spearfish that specializes in weddings and events. The Dugan Irby Band, from the Bighorn Mountains region near Sheridan, Wyo., is a modern Americana trio with a rich, eclectic sound. Admission (cash preferred) is $5 at the door. Drinks available; swing dancing encouraged.

Feb. 11

The humor of Charlie Martin, Tyler Mathieson and Tyler Corbine takes center stage at Squeaky Clean Comedy Stand-Up at 6 p.m. at Pure Bean Coffeehouse in Rapid City. Admission is $5 at the door. It’s fun that’s appropriate for the whole family.

Feb. 11-13

This is the final weekend of Black Hills Community Theatre’s historical comedy “Men on Boats.” It’s the true(ish) tale of 10 explorers, four boats, a one-armed captain and an insane yet loyal crew who journeyed through the Grand Canyon in 1869. This laugh-out-loud production was inspired by the actual travel logs of John Wesley Powell. Adult situations and language. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12 and 2 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Studio Theater at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. Masks required. Tickets $16 to $26. Tickets and information: bhct.org/men-on-boats.html

Feb. 12

Flutter Productions, a part of Black Hills Works, will present two shows of “FashionABLE: All-Ability Threads,” at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Rose House at Jolly Lane Greenhouse in Rapid City. “FashionABLE” showcases creative, one-of-a-kind designs with music and dance in this fashion-forward show. For the safety of performers, volunteers and staff, each of the two shows will have limited seating. Attendees are asked to wear face masks. Tickets are $17.50 plus tax and fees; tickets must be purchased in advance at flutterproductions.com. Proceeds from ticket sales support Flutter Productions classes and productions.

Feb. 18

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum will be in concert at 8 p.m. in Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City. McCollum’s concert will showcase his major label debut album, “Gold Chain Cowboy.” McCollum wrote all 10 songs on “Gold Chain Cowboy,” including his platinum-selling No. 1 hit “Pretty Heart” and his latest song on country radio “To Be Loved By You.” McCollum will be joined by special guest Chancey Williams, a singer-songwriter and former bronc rider from Wyoming. Tickets are $24.50 to $125.50. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/parkermccollum22

Feb. 18-28

The 13th annual Black Hills Film Festival will have virtual and live screenings this year. The virtual event runs from Feb. 18 to 28, giving film lovers a chance to stream more than 40 films, seminars, encore presentations and special videos on their televisions, computers and phone app. All the film festival content can be viewed on Film Festival Flix at filmfestivalflix.com/festival/black-hills-film-festival/. All-access passes ($99) and individual film passes ($9.99) are available at Film Festival Flix. Rapid City Rapid City-based filmmaker and Black Hills Film Festival board president Randal Iverson’s documentary “Bode” is part of the virtual film fest lineup. “Bode” tells the story of South Dakota’s first documented outsider artist, Rodney Bode. Bode is a former rancher and artist whose work was first publicly displayed last fall at Gallery Six13 in Rapid City. The Black Hills Film Festival’s live screenings will be May 31 through June 6. Information: m.facebook.com/BlackHillsFilmFestival/, @BHFilmFest on Twitter or instagram.com/blackhillsfilmfestival/.

Feb. 20

The Valentine mood continues with an event dedicated to music and sweets. A Big Band Concert and Chocolate Tasting will be at 2 p.m. at Sturgis Community Center theater in Sturgis. The Band, directed by Dave Martinson, will perform big band favorites. During intermission, try homemade chocolate delights prepared by local chefs. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, $5 for students.

Feb. 22

There’s more music and comedy in store when the Rapid City Concert Association presents Duo Baldo at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument in Rapid City. The musical comedy team Duo Baldo made their debut with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in 2004. Based in Italy, Duo Baldo is renowned violinist Brad Repp and pianist-actor Aldo Gentileschi. Their critically acclaimed performances combine virtuosic performances, theatrical humor and pop culture. Concert association members can purchase additional individual concert tickets for $15 per person. Tickets also are available from The Monument box office, 605-394-4111.

Feb. 24

“Right in the Eye,” a cine-concert, takes place at 7:30 p.m. at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. “Right in the Eye” is a live concert designed as a soundtrack to a montage of silent films by George Méliés, who is considered to be one of the inventors of cinematography. A trio of virtuoso musicians will perform live as Méliés’ films are projected. The musicians will become actors themselves as they conjure music from an extraordinary array of instruments. Tickets are $25 adults, $10 youths and Black Hills State University students. Information: Matthews Opera House, matthewsopera.com/event/right-in-the-eye/ or 605-642-7973.

Feb. 25-27

Delve into a modern classic at Words & Wine 2022: A Reading of “Antigone” by Jean Anouilh at Homestake Opera House in Lead. Anouilh's 1942 adaptation of Sophocles’ play “Antigone” is one of his best known works. Anouilh's version of “Antigone,” translated by Christopher Nixon, tackles themes such as tragedy, meta-theater, the idealism of youth, the compromises of adulthood, the duel between morality and politics, and the choices and uncertainties of life in a complex world. In this modern classic, the body of Polynices, Antigone's brother, has been ordered to remain unburied by Creon, the new king of Thebes. Antigone's faithfulness to her dead brother and his proper burial, and her defiance of the dictator Creon, seals her fate. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Feb. 25 and 26 and 2 p.m. Feb. 27. General admission tickets are $10. Tickets and information: onthestage.tickets/show/homestake-opera-house/antigone-49718/tickets

