Local artists open gallery in downtown Rapid City

Two local artists have teamed up to give Black Hills artists and art lovers a true gallery experience.
GallerySix13 opened July 3 at 613 Main St. in Rapid City. It’s distinctive from most other art galleries in the region, because Gallery Six13 isn’t attached to a gift shop or museum. It is a classic gallery where artists’ work is the focus.
Owners and business partners Jay Pond and Greg Geiger currently have the original work of six Black Hills artists on display.
“It seems like a lot of artists need representation and we’re glad to provide a space,” Geiger said. “It’s been hard for artists to get into the downtown area where heart of commerce is.”
“The artists are responding because they’re impressed with the space,” Pond said. “Being in Rapid City as an artist, you have to go for bizarre gigs. We were both frustrated with the lack of opportunities for shows for artists. We think we have created a successful business model that is going to sustain itself.”
Gallery Six13 is open from 4 to 8 p.m. daily to appeal to those who are downtown for dinner or an evening stroll.
“It’s the best time for wandering. When it cools down, people are walking around looking in windows. The gallery has beautiful runway windows so 24/7 people can look at the art and that has been really wonderful for sales,” Pond said. “It’s been great. We’ve sold some art in difficult times.”
Geiger has been surprised by how much artists and the public have appreciated a gallery where original art takes center stage and isn’t competing with trinkets and t-shirts.
“It’s been incredible,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of people from out of town as well.”
“We’re getting appreciation from the locals that we did open up. We’re a sign of resilience,” Pond said.
In the era of social distancing, part of Gallery Six13’s appeal is that it’s peaceful and uncrowded. Those who prefer to stay outside can see much of the art through the windows, Geiger said. Inside, the gallery rarely has more than a dozen people browsing at the same time and there’s ample room for social distancing, he said. Geiger and Pond wear masks, and many visitors do as well.
“COVID-19 has been really isolating for artists and it’s been really difficult to know, ‘How can I show my work and be out there and make money?’” Geiger said. “I think we’re a cultural asset from that standpoint. There’s a lot of great artists so it’s an opportunity to create an arena for them.”
Before August comes to a close, the gallery will launch an ecommerce website, gallerysix13.com, Geiger said. Locals can purchase art and pick it up at the gallery, while visitors can order art and have it shipped to them.
In October, Geiger and Pond are planning a “reunion” show featuring artists who grew up in the Black Hills or lived here but no longer do, or whose work has ties to the Black Hills.
Pond and Geiger each have some of their own work in the gallery, though Geiger said the gallery’s focus will primarily be on other artists.
Pond is a sculptor who uses Black Hills wood and rock in figurative and abstract pieces. For more information, go to jaypondart.com. Geiger is a visual artist and photographer. For information, go to geigerstudios.com.
