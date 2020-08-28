Local artists open gallery in downtown Rapid City

Geiger has been surprised by how much artists and the public have appreciated a gallery where original art takes center stage and isn’t competing with trinkets and t-shirts.

“It’s been incredible,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of people from out of town as well.”

“We’re getting appreciation from the locals that we did open up. We’re a sign of resilience,” Pond said.

In the era of social distancing, part of Gallery Six13’s appeal is that it’s peaceful and uncrowded. Those who prefer to stay outside can see much of the art through the windows, Geiger said. Inside, the gallery rarely has more than a dozen people browsing at the same time and there’s ample room for social distancing, he said. Geiger and Pond wear masks, and many visitors do as well.

“COVID-19 has been really isolating for artists and it’s been really difficult to know, ‘How can I show my work and be out there and make money?’” Geiger said. “I think we’re a cultural asset from that standpoint. There’s a lot of great artists so it’s an opportunity to create an arena for them.”