Local author's books take readers into dark fantasy

Horror, fantasy, dragons, demons and an epic battle are the heart of “Gods and Guardians Chronicles,” a new series from Rapid City author Alana Wells.

“The Black Hills are full of enchantment. It is a great inspiration for my fantasy novels," Wells said. "What I enjoy about writing is the ability to create worlds … to take the mundane and transform it into something extraordinary.”

Book one, “The Reaping,” and book two, “The Awakening,” have been released and the third, “The Rising,” should be out this summer or fall. “The Reaping” introduces readers to Katrianna, a girl tortured by demons until she learns magic and discovers her part in a grander scheme. Her story continues in “The Awakening,” when she meets Xiere, who is an ancient entity with god-like powers, and Angel Lucifer. Plans to wreak havoc on the world unfold.

“I like stories with amazing back stories, interesting detail and good dialogue. I enjoy becoming lost in a good book and losing all track of time,” Wells said. “(My) stories write themselves in a sense. When I sit down to write, ideas simply flow. Dreams are also a source of inspiration.”

“The Reaping” is available at Mitzi’s Books in Rapid City. “The Reaping” and “The Awakening” can be ordered from Amazon or Wells’ website, xieresdominion.com. She signs every book ordered through her website.

Wells, a retired Air Force airplane mechanic and animal lover, said even in childhood she loved making up stories. She’s lived in the Black Hills since 2002 when she was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base. She loved the region so much she decided to stay after she finished her military service.

Wells began writing the “Gods and Guardians Chronicles” 30 years ago. She finished the sixth book in the series amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is undecided about whether she’ll write more or will move onto writing something else.

Her books meld her passions for all things medieval, horror and fantasy fiction into dark tales best suited for adult readers. The books become more graphic and violent as the series continues.

“I can watch movies like ‘Saw’ all day long,” Wells said. “My books are fantasy but there’s a lot of horror in it. It’s not just fairies. There’s a lot of sword fighting and stuff like that. There’s dark fantasy.”

“I do believe there’s an arc of good and evil (in the series). However, there’s always various shades of gray. (The books) are to give people a different perspective and entertain them,” she said.

An avid fan of the medieval era, Wells’ entire house is decorated in medieval style – complete with a tapestry of herself and her daughter instead of family photos. She’s fascinated with medieval weapons and has swords displayed throughout her house.

“I know it was a hard time. I’m not going to glorify medieval times, but there’s something about that time period that enchants me,” Wells said. “The whole concept that people would get together and tell stories in the evenings and talk about their ancestors – that was their Facebook but they were more connected.”

Wells hopes to connect with her readers when she appears at the Black Hills Renaissance Fest May 28 and 29, and at the Southern Hills Renaissance Festival June 17 and 18.

In addition to writing “Gods and Guardians Chronicles,” Wells launched her own company, Xiere’s Dominion Publishing. She is publishing her own books and hopes to build up the company enough to publish other fantasy authors, too. Authors who would like more information can contact her through her website.

