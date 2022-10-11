Local high school student earns spot on 'The Voice' contest

Rowan Grace is only continuing to grow during her time on NBC's "The Voice."

The Rapid City Central High School junior, who is being coached by Gwen Stefani, will continue her musical journey after a win during the Battle Round against fellow contestant Jillian Jordyn Tuesday night.

"I think the biggest thing I've learned is that you always have more learning to do," Grace said. "The biggest thing I've learned is just that you can learn so much from the people around you.

"I didn't only just learn things from Gwen, I learned things from Jillian my battle partner, and I learned things even from when John (Legend) and Camila (Cabello) were talking to me. Just being around that environment, being around musicians and talented musicians, you are just able to learn so much."

Grace and Jordyn performed Lauren Spencer Smith's "Fingers Crossed" during their battle, which aired Tuesday night.

Grace said Stefani coached with so much care, and said she has the drive to help everyone on her team.

"I really made sure that I was listening, ears on 24/7," she said. "Everything that she was saying I was taking in and I was like, 'Keep telling me more, keep telling me more.' ... I really wanted to take all of that in and not miss anything. She's so great to work with, really it was honestly a dream come true to be in the same room as her and work with her and have her help me improve some of my dynamics with the song, some of my feeling with the song."

Grace said Stefani helped guide her on every aspect, including performance and being an artist.

Grace selected Stefani as her coach after her blind audition, a process in which contestants perform in front of a crowd in hopes at least one of four coaches turns their chair to select them for their team. Stefani, Legend and Cabello all turned for Grace.

Grace performed Olivia Rodrigo's "Traitor" for her audition. She said when Rodrigo's album came out, she was obsessed with it and listened to it all the time.

She said Rodrigo makes music that Grace likes and wants to make. Grace said Rodrigo is also a great performer that inspired her, and ultimately decided to go with one of her songs.

Grace said "Traitor" was a good fit for her voice, and was a song she connected to. She said she loves being able to sing songs that tell a strong story.

She said she spent "hours and hours, and days and days" practicing before her audition. She said she tried different dynamics, changed how soft and subtle she was with her delivery and wanted it to build and be strong and bold.

Grace said when she performed, it was overwhelming in the best way possible.

"It was so insane that I had these talented, well-known musicians and artists talking to me about my voice and telling me what they liked about my voice," she said. "It was an indescribable feeling for sure. I remember when I was singing and John turned pretty early on. It was so unexpected to me because, obviously you never know when they're going to turn or if they're going to turn, you just never know, but I don't think I was expecting John to turn at all."

Grace said she was shocked, but it made her more comfortable because she knew she just needed one coach to turn their chair.

She said when Cabello and Stefani turned, she feels "like I kind of blocked that out because it was just to shocking and amazing and so surreal for that to be happening."

Grace said she grew up watching The Voice with her dad and family, and it was always a show she wanted to be on.

"In that moment when I was singing and I got three chair turns, I was like, 'Oh my goodness, you're living your dream right now, Rowan, look what you're doing,'" she said.

Grace said the experience so far has given her a lot of stories to write about in her music. She said she sometimes takes inspiration from personal experiences to write her songs. She said being on the show has allowed for her to dig deeper into songwriting and fall in love with it even more.

"Ever since my blind audition, I have been writing more music and being more inspired," she said. "Being around all these people who are so inspiring, it inspires you more to write, more to perform, more to put yourself out there. I think this whole experience has just kind of helped me grow as an artist in general, but grow as a performer as a songwriter, as a singer, all of the above and everything."

Season 22 of The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC at 8/7 p.m. Central. It can be seen on Rapid City's KNBN at 7 p.m. Mountain.