Local motocross pro competing on TBS' 'Go-Big Show'

Freestyle motocross rider James Carter’s daredevil skills earned him a spot as a competitor on TBS network’s “Go-Big Show.” Thursday's episode reveals whether Carter progresses to the “Go-Big” finals or goes home.

This week's "Go-Big Show" episode, “It’s a Wild, Wild Semifinal,” airs at 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. MT on TBS. If Carter moves on to the finals and wins the competition, he’ll take home a $100,000 prize. Carter also is in the show’s fan favorite competition; fans can vote at tbs.com/bigfanfavorite. The fan favorite wins a $10,000 prize, and a fan could win a helmet signed by Carter.

Carter, 32, of Rapid City said his TV stunts – with added twists such as pyrotechnics -- are definitely different than performances fans have seen at his Deadwood shows and other Black Hills area events.

The “Go-Big Show” showcases some of the most extreme and death-defying acts nationwide. This season, the show spotlights underwater escape artists, bull jumpers, feats of strength, trick riders and world-record holders. Carter and other contestants battle to impress the panel of celebrity judges and advance toward the finale.

Carter has been a professional motocross rider since he was 18, traveling nationally and internationally with his thrill-seeking career. He currently rides a Kawasaki 450 dirt bike and calls himself and motocross riders like him the “newer age Evel Knievel” for the modern action sports industry.

“It was always something I wanted to do. As a kid, I always wanted to do tricks,” Carter said. “I had pictures all over my walls. I just built it in my head I wanted to ride dirt bikes no matter how dangerous it was. I just said, ‘I’m going to jump this ramp and see what happens.’”

He progressed to trying tricks – sometimes letting go of his bike entirely – and he’s been riding and touring for about 14 years. His social media, @carterfmx, caught the attention of the “Go-Big Show,” which was looking for a freestyle motocross rider. They invited Carter to send a video and photos, and the audition process moved quickly from there, he said.

Though Carter said he’s camera-shy when his helmet is off, he was intrigued by the chance to be on national television.

“I always wanted to do anything to do with TV to understand it and see behind the scenes and see how these events go on,” Carter said, who’s a longtime fan of the reality competition show “America’s Got Talent.”

He spent nearly all of last August in Macon, Ga., filming episodes for season two of the “Go-Big Show,” which began airing in January.

“It was pretty wild to spend a month down there to film it. It was pretty much gear up, get ready to go and sit and wait until it was your turn,” he said. “They didn’t want you seeing other acts unless you were going up against that person. It was set up very well on how they structure it.”

Early in the season, Carter said he started with basic tricks he knows well.

“I treated it as if I was at a demo show,” he said. “I had to do three jumps for the judges and explain how I was going to do it for the first episode. When I got to the second round, I built it up to do bigger tricks and letting go of the bike completely and catching it before I land.”

“They actually took me to a private track south of Macon and had me ride this private track to do some filming out there. I got to do some behind the scenes (filming). It was so much different than anything I’ve ever done,” he said. “It was an amazing experience. I couldn’t have asked for a better set up or a better place.”

Carter hopes the exposure of live television will lead him to other opportunities such as making a commercial for a major company. He also wants to reach more fans and inspire others to live their dreams.

“I wanted to get more of the story out of why I love doing this. I love the adrenaline rush,” Carter said. “I figured out a way to make it happen. I love riding because of how happy it might make a kid that could be the next up-and-coming rider.

“I’ve always wanted to chase the dream and to show it to other people that they’re able to do it as well,” he said.

Carter said he and his wife, Brooke Bradsky, and their daughter, Cecilia, 1, hope to host a small party on Thursday to view the semi-finals episode of “Go-Big Show.” Carter is currently recovering from broken bones, a dislocated shoulder and a blood clot he sustained during a riding accident in October.

“One small mistake … and I ended up falling 30 feet in the air and it turned into a horrible deal,” Carter said.

He credits Monument Health Sports Performance Institute, which is one of his sponsors, for helping his recovery with twice-weekly physical therapy and twice-weekly sessions with a trainer.

“I feel like this has been the best month yet,” Carter said. “I have probably three more months of healing time – that would be to get back on a bike, not doing tricks.”

Carter’s goal is to be riding again in a June 4 show in Deadwood.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0