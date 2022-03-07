Local motocross rider in 'Go-Big' finals on TNT

Freestyle motocross rider James Carter’s daredevil skills earned him a spot as a competitor on TBS network’s “Go-Big Show.” Thursday’s finale episode will reveal whether Carter wins the competition and $100,000.

This week's "Go-Big Show" episode, “Only One Can Win – The Finale,” airs at 10 p.m. (11:30 p.m. MT) on TBS.

Carter, 32, of Rapid City said his TV stunts include tricks and pyrotechnics that fans haven’t seen in his local live shows. The “Go-Big Show” showcases some of the most extreme and death-defying acts nationwide. This season, the show features underwater escape artists, bull jumpers, feats of strength, trick riders and world-record holders who are all battling to impress a panel of celebrity judges.

Carter has been a professional motocross rider since he was 18, traveling nationally and internationally with his thrill-seeking career. He currently rides a Kawasaki 450 dirt bike and calls himself and motocross riders like him the “newer age Evel Knievel” for the modern action sports industry.

Carter said he ultimately hopes the exposure of live television will lead him to other opportunities such as making a commercial for a major company. He also wants to reach more fans and inspire others to live their dreams.

Carter lives in Rapid City with his wife, Brooke Bradsky, and their daughter, Cecilia.

