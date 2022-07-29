Local teens' short films highlight YMCA event Saturday

A film festival of short movies by local teens will highlight YMCA of Rapid City’s Youth Institute graduation and alumni celebration on Saturday at Elks Theatre.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and film screenings start at 9:15 a.m. The short movies are projects students made during their time in Youth Institute. Youth Institute is a YMCA of Rapid City teen program that focuses on creative digital media, including film production, graphic design, photography and more. The program is offered to Rapid City teens in middle school and high school during the summer and throughout the school year.

In the world of film festivals such as Cannes or Sundance Film Festival, this event will be open to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend and support these budding artists.

During Saturday’s event, kids who’ve completed the first year of Youth Institute will graduate, while alumni – kids who’ve completed the second and third years of the program – will move up to being “specialists” in Youth Institute, according to David Lock, outreach director.

First-year Youth Institute students make movies with other kids in the program, dividing up tasks such as editing, acting and directing. Second-year alumni produce a five-minute film entirely on their own on a topic of their choosing. Third-year alumni are tasked with making a 15-minute film on their own, Lock said.

All alumni are assigned to make a short film about a teen or social issue, focusing on a topic they deal with personally or that they believe is important, Lock said.

“They have to do all the editing, filming and scripting by themselves,” Lock said.

The older teens who progress to making 15-minute movies have more creative freedom and can branch out into fiction and genres, such as classic murder mysteries, that they enjoy.

After the students’ films are screened, Youth Institute will host an awards ceremony for categories including best actor and best director, in addition to honoring graduates and alumni who are moving up to the next level of the program, Lock said. The film festival and awards ceremony will conclude at 11:15 a.m.

YMCA of Rapid City’s program started in 2012 with about a dozen teens and has since grown to more than 100 teens learning new multi-media skills. Those interested apply to be in the program. They begin with the New Class summer program. Teens who return for their second summer transition to the Alumni summer program. Teens can then become Alumni Specialists, specializing in one specific area of creative digital media. Finally, teens can join the Mentor summer program and help teach the New Class.

During the school year, Youth Institute is an after-school program for teens that gives them a safe place to develop their skills, get help with homework and go on field trips. Youth Institute teens develop their film production, graphic design, digital illustration and photography skills, all while supporting each other.

Youth Institute originated at YMCA of Greater Long Beach Community Development Branch. Rapid City’s Youth Institute program is the first one outside California.