Local violinist featured today in music podcast's debut

Maya Buchanan of Rapid City will be the first musician featured in “Making Menuhin,” a new podcast series spotlighting young musicians. Her podcast episode debuts today.
Buchanan, 19, earned a coveted spot in the 2020 Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition. Hailed as the Olympics of the violin, the competition was slated to take place this week in Richmond, Va., but has been postponed until May 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In honor of the competition, VPM (Virginia’s home for public media) is launching the podcast series “Making Menuhin.” It will introduce listeners to Buchanan and other young musicians who have been selected for the Menuhin Competition.
Buchanan is one of 44 virtuosic young violinists selected for the 2020 Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition. Buchanan was chosen from a pool of 321 international applicants to participate in the international violin competition for players younger than 22. Buchanan is the daughter of Dr. Prema Abraham and Dr. James Buchanan, and the granddaughter of Toni Buchanan, all of Rapid City.
“Making Menuhin” will be available at VPM.org/violin and distributed on all major podcast platforms. The podcast is hosted by Sarah Huebsch Schilling, classical music host at VPM Music, musician and director of Interlochen’s Early Music Workshop.
“We are thrilled to be part of Menuhin 2021, and excited to kick off the countdown to next year. We hope the ‘Making Menuhin’ podcast will not only keep the competition alive for its fans and supporters, but also offer inspiration as the world faces the challenges of dealing with the pandemic,” Steve Humble, chief content officer at VPM, said in a news release.
The first nine episodes of the podcast will air throughout the next few weeks. All the participating violinists are Richmond 2021 competitors unless otherwise noted.
May 13 Maya Anjali Buchanan, South Dakota
May 15 Matthew Hakkarainen, Florida
May 20 Keila Wakao, Massachusetts
May 22 Tianyu Liu, Taiwan
May 27 Kerson Leong, Canada
May 29 Shannon Ma, California
June 1 Raphael Nussbaumer, Switzerland, and Guido Sant'Anna, Brazil
June 3 Kayleigh Kim, Virginia
June 5 Hiroki Kasai, United Kingdom
In addition to the “Making Menuhin” podcast, VPM is presenting “A Menuhin Showcase,” which can be viewed locally on Facebook and YouTube at 7 p.m. Thursday. The showcase highlights other violinists who are past or future competitors in the Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.