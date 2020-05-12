Local violinist featured Wednesday in music podcast's debut

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Maya Buchanan of Rapid City will be the first musician featured in “Making Menuhin,” a new podcast series spotlighting young musicians. Her podcast episode debuts Wednesday.

Buchanan, 19, earned a coveted spot in the 2020 Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition. Hailed as the Olympics of the violin, the competition was slated to take place this week in Richmond, Va., but has been postponed until May 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In honor of the competition, VPM (Virginia’s home for public media) is launching the podcast series “Making Menuhin.” It will introduce listeners to Buchanan and other young musicians who have been selected for the Menuhin Competition.

Buchanan is one of 44 virtuosic young violinists selected for the 2020 Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition. Buchanan was chosen from a pool of 321 international applicants to participate in the international violin competition for players younger than 22. Buchanan is the daughter of Dr. Prema Abraham and Dr. James Buchanan, and the granddaughter of Toni Buchanan, all of Rapid City.