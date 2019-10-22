A gathering of the fans is coming to Rapid City. Black Hills Con is a new local convention where sci-fi, anime and pop culture aficionados can connect to celebrate their favorite fictional worlds.
Black Hills Con, an all-ages event, debuts on Oct. 26. It opens at 10 a.m. at the Central States Fairgrounds Fine Arts Building in Rapid City. All fandoms are welcome — cosplayers, gamers, Bronies, Thronies, Trekkies, Trekkers, Warsies, Whovians, furries, steampunks, cyberpunks, Potterheads, Ringers, Walker Stalkers, Disnerds and more. The convention will be packed with panels, vendors, an all-ages art contest, a make-your-own-superhero mask event for kids, and other activities. After 7 p.m., there will be open-mic karaoke.
“We support nerds, geeks, whatever you identify as, from all walks of life,” said Black Hills Con founder and director Caroline Argiz, who anticipates the convention will attract between 200 and 400 fans.
Argiz is a fan of sci-fi and anime, and a longtime attender of fan conventions. When Argiz moved to Rapid City and discovered there wasn’t a local convention, she decided to start one.
“My mother was a Trekkie. I didn’t get into anime until high school. I started going to conventions and I met my husband at a convention. He owned an anime store in Denver,” Argiz said. “I’m interested in a good story and a lot of these creative genres are really good stories.”
Samantha Riley, Black Hills Con’s director of relations and social media, met Argiz at a local Mini Con event. Riley is a fan of Star Trek, Stargate, Disney, Dr. Who, My Little Pony and more. Shows such as My Little Pony, in particular, promote positive messages for kids, she said. Family-friendly events like Black Hills Con can give children, and all ages, a creative outlet.
“We recognized there is a need in our community for events like this to help bring people together, to give them an opportunity … to share similar interests,” Riley said.
Admission is $20 adults; $15 kids 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. For tickets and information, go to blackhillscon.com.