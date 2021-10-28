Buffalo Chip receives two Black Hills awards

The Buffalo Chip and its founder received awards for its influence and impact in the Black Hills region.

President and CEO Rod Woodruff received the Pioneer Award and the Buffalo Chip received the Special Achievement Award from the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association.

The Pioneer Award goes to those whose devotion and passion have "greatly influenced the Black Hills visitor industry," and the Special Achievement Award goes to a person, event, organization or business that has "significantly impacted the Black Hills and Badlands region's tourism economy."

Woodruff accepted the awards Wednesday.

Julie Jensen, former president and CEO of Visit Rapid City, also received the Pioneer Award.

