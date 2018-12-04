Try 1 month for 99¢
Magic Triumphs
Photo provided

“Magic Triumphs” by Ilona Andrews

In the thrilling final installment of Ilona Andrew’s Kate Daniels series, we rejoin Kate and her friends as they set out to save the world once again.

With a new baby being hunted by Kate’s father and the resurgence of a mysterious enemy that has lain dormant for hundreds of years, how will they prevail against such overwhelming odds? Can former enemies work together to overcome an evil that is set on enslaving the entire world?

Join Kate, Curran and their allies as they sacrifice everything to save their family, city and world from this new dark foe. Will evil prevail in the end?

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.