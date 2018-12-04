“Magic Triumphs” by Ilona Andrews
In the thrilling final installment of Ilona Andrew’s Kate Daniels series, we rejoin Kate and her friends as they set out to save the world once again.
With a new baby being hunted by Kate’s father and the resurgence of a mysterious enemy that has lain dormant for hundreds of years, how will they prevail against such overwhelming odds? Can former enemies work together to overcome an evil that is set on enslaving the entire world?
Join Kate, Curran and their allies as they sacrifice everything to save their family, city and world from this new dark foe. Will evil prevail in the end?