Musician learns to take risks through country music

Caroline Jones is learning to take risks in her young career from veteran country artists.

Jones will show off some of this skill as she performs with Zac Brown Band Sunday night at The Monument. Jones is a special featured artist for the eight-piece band following the release of her sophomore album “Antipodes.”

“I feel like having a little less rigidity and less risk aversion is a good thing,” Jones said. “Not being afraid to improvise on stage, not being so afraid to mess up. They are all very free on stage and all very experienced on stage.”

She said playing with the eight-piece band is teaching her to become more free and more confident. She said playing for crowds of 20,000 people comes with a learning curve, but one musicians have to experience.

The country artist from Connecticut said she’s been writing songs and playing music since she was about 10 or 11, but had her first manager when she was 17 who told her to go to Nashville.

Jones said it was as “much of a shock to me as anyone else” to be told to go down south, but fell in love with the songwriters and how they captured and entranced audiences with a guitar.

From there she fell in love with country, which informed how she writes her own music. Jones said she lived in Nashville on and off for 10 years while she was going to college and touring the northeast.

Jones said she worked with producer Rick Wake for a few years, which set her on the path to open for the Brown Band in 2017. She also opened for the band in 2018 and 2019. She said that led to opening spots for artists like Jimmy Buffet and Kenny Chesney as well.

She said her top priority has always been musicianship and greatness.

“To be up close and personal with Zac and the rest of the band and learn from them and get a master class every night on stage from them is the blessing of a lifetime,” Jones said.

Her biggest challenge while on tour with the band is finding out what parts to play.

Jones said there are over 50 songs on rotation for Zac Brown Band’s setlists. She said they don’t really rehearse apart from the seven new ones from the band’s album.

She said there will be one song played from “Antipodes,” which is Jones’ song featuring Zac Brown Band.

This will be the tour’s second trip to South Dakota on the tour, previously playing South Dakota State University.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

