Rob Zombie to perform at the Buffalo Chip during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Rob Zombie will return to the Buffalo Chip Campground in August for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Zombie, a heavy metal and hard rock artist who founded '80s band White Zombie, will perform on Aug. 8. The rally will be Aug. 5-14.

The artist has had hits like "Dragula," "Living Dead Girl," "Superbeast" and "Feel So Numb." He's known for performances featuring lights, pyrotechnics and large LED screens.

Zombie joins the lineup at the Buffalo Chip that includes Snoop Dogg, Travis Tritt, Buck Cherry and Aaron Lewis.

Zombie is also known for writing eight films, including "Halloween," "The Devil's Rejects," and "The Lords of Salem." He's currently working on a "Munsters" reboot.

Reservations and more information are available at BuffaloChip.com or by calling 605-347-9000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. MST Monday through Friday.

