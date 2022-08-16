Sturgis closes book on 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

There were fewer attendees during the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, according to preliminary information.

According to the city of Sturgis' Aug. 12 update, there were a total of 400,341 vehicles Aug. 5-11 during the rally, including a slowing of traffic Thursday with 45,436 vehicles entering the city. No information was provided in the Aug. 13 update in regard to traffic or vendors.

According to the Aug. 13 release, the city will continue collecting "significant amounts of data for the next several weeks" with a final report — which will include demographic survey results, economic impact analysis, financial summary and estimated attendance — slated for release during the 82nd Annual City of Sturgis Post Rally Summit in October.

Aug. 12 numbers indicate the city issued around 760 temporary vending and other temporary licenses.

According to South Dakota Highway Patrol rally information, which was compiled from 6 a.m. Aug. 6 to 6 a.m. Aug. 14, the Sturgis and Rapid City district saw a total increase in DUI arrests, total warnings, cash seized and vehicles seized. The numbers saw a reduction in misdemeanor drug arrests, felony drug arrests, total citations, non-injury crashes, injury crashes, fatal crashes and number of fatalities.

There were 148 DUI arrests in 2022 compared to 2021's 122 arrests, 116 of which occurred in Sturgis. There were also 148 misdemeanor drug arrests compared to 151 last year.

There were 1,430 citations issued and 5,288 warnings given compared to the 1,572 citations and 4,319 warnings issued in 2021. Four vehicles were seized for drug possession in 2022 versus none in 2021 during the rally.

There were 45 non-injury crashes compared to 2021's 50 with 19 in Sturgis and 26 in the Rapid City District. There were 50 injury crashes compared to the 81st Rally's 62. According to Highway Patrol data, 34 of the injury crashes occurred in Sturgis while 16 occurred in the Rapid City District. There were also three fatal crashes and three fatalities, two of which occurred in the Rapid City District.

Six of the injury crashes occurred Saturday between 8:53 a.m. and 7:55 p.m.

According to the Monument Health rally report from Aug. 14, Sturgis saw 17 emergency room visits and 17 urgent care visits. Rapid City saw 22 event-related inpatients.

Overall, Rapid City saw 172 rally-related inpatient check-ins, 113 emergency room visits and 55 urgent care patients during the 10-day period. Sturgis saw 12 inpatients, 224 emergency room and 224 urgent care visits.

Monument Health said its Spearfish facility saw nine inpatients, 45 emergency room and 19 urgent care visits that were related to the rally. Lead/Deadwood saw one inpatient check-in, 28 emergency room and 19 urgent care visits. Custer's facility had five inpatients, 36 emergency room and two urgent care patients.