Two bands announce plans to play at Buffalo Chip during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Pop Evil

Metal-rock band Pop Evil

 Courtesy photo

The Buffalo Chip announced two more rock bands to play during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Bush, the '90s English rock band behind hits like "Glycerine" and "Swallowed," will perform at the campground for the first time Aug. 7 on the Wolfman Jack Stage.

Bush broke up in 2002 but reformed in 2010. It's released four albums since then including 2020's The Kingdom.

The Buffalo Chip also announced 2000s Michigan rock band Pop Evil whose hits include "Footsteps" and "Torn to Pieces" will perform Aug. 12. The band last played at the Buffalo Chip in 2019.

The band's latest album release is "Versatile." Before making its way to the Buffalo Chip, the band will play in Colorado Springs and is scheduled to perform in Omaha Aug. 13.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

