Welcome fall with pumpkin festival fun

The 14th annual Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival welcomes fall with pumpkin-themed fun for all ages in downtown Rapid City.

The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Main Street Square and Memorial Park. With a forecast for balmy weather in the mid-70s, the day should be ideal for outdoor fun.

“We’ve got everything bigger and better this year,” said Dustin VanHunnick, marketing manager for Main Street Square.

The day’s events will open with a drum demonstration and processional by Rapid City Central and Stevens high schools' drum lines. They’ll lead festival-goers down Sixth Street to Memorial Park to the Pumpkin Chunkin'. Catapults created by students from South Dakota Mines and area high schools will fling pumpkins.

The Pumpkin Chunkin' competitions take place at 10:15 a.m. and noon before South Dakota Mines’ football team plays its homecoming game against New Mexico Highlands University at 2 p.m.

The route between Main Street Square and Memorial Park will be a shoppers’ delight with more than 60 vendor booths, a harvest farmers market and food trucks to choose from. Last year’s Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival attracted nearly 15,000 people to enjoy the autumn activities.

Shoppers will find an array of handmade arts and crafts items, candles, baked goods and more from vendors and nonprofit organizations throughout the Black Hills and surrounding states. Happy Hills Painting will host pumpkin painting and pumpkin carving, and several area schools will offer hands-on activities.

Matt’s Melons, Cox’s Farm Stand and Owl Creek Organics & Natural Products are among the vendors that will be selling pumpkins, fresh produce and seasonal items at the festival’s harvest farmers market.

The youngest festival attendees can enjoy games, face painting, balloon animals, bounce houses and more in the Kidz Zone at Main Street Square.

Along with the pumpkin-launching competition, there will be a Two-Buck Chuck in Memorial Park, while the most enormous pumpkins compete in the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the City Administration Center parking lot.

“This event is a Rapid City staple and we’re excited to collaborate with all of our community partners to put this on for the 14th year,” said Domico Rodriguez, president/CEO of Main Street Square. “Traditionally the largest event at Main Street Square, we want to usher in the fall and harvest season in a big way — and with it falling on School of Mines’ homecoming, it’s also a great showcase of what they bring to downtown Rapid City.”

Go to facebook.com/mainstreetsquare/ for more information about the Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival.