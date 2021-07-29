 Skip to main content
ZZ Top still scheduled for Buffalo Chip performance following death of Dusty Hill
alert top story

ZZ Top still scheduled for Buffalo Chip performance following death of Dusty Hill

  • Updated
Obit Dusty Hill

Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival June 24, 2016, in Somerset, England. 

ZZ Top is still in the Buffalo Chip's lineup for Aug. 11 after the passing of bassist Dusty Hill.

Hill died in his sleep Wednesday morning.

"We join in mourning the loss of Rock & Roll Legend Dusty Hill and send our condolences to the ZZ Top family," the Buffalo Chip said in a press release. "The August 11 show at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip is still scheduled at this time, with long-time friend of the band Elwood Francis sitting in on bass."

The campground will release updates as they become available.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

