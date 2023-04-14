Country music duo LOCASH is coming to Rapid City to start the party that is Kane Brown’s Drunk or Dreaming Tour.

LOCASH and Dustin Lynch are the openers for Kane Brown on this tour. As established, chart-topping country artists, LOCASH, made up of Preston Brust and Chris Lucas, say they have a unique opportunity to start the show with their fan-favorite hits including “One Big Country Song,” “I Love This Life,” “I Know Somebody” and their newest song, “Three Favorite Colors.”

“We sing all of our number one songs. You’re going to hear the hits, and you don’t get that very often with first opening acts [that are typically newer artists]. This is really cool that we get to go out and sing number ones right off the bat,” Brust said. “We just get right to the hits. We fire everybody up and we kick off the show, so it’s up to us to set the tone. We try to get everybody up on their feet, hands in the air, singing along,” he said. “Kane is really proud of the tour and we are too.”

LOCASH’s newest song, “Three Favorite Colors,” is an anthem-like ode to the life in the United States. Brust and Lucas wrote the song last summer and it was released in February. Although it’s the kind of tune more likely to be associated with the Fourth of July, Brust said there’s no bad day to be patriotic.

“We’re patriotic every day. Chris and I are pro-American and pro-military,” Brust said. "I know Rapid City is patriotic. ‘Three Favorite Colors’ is red, white and blue, and [on this tour] the whole crowd sings it back to us,” he said.

LOCASH is an award-nominated duo with distinctive achievements and collaborations to their credit. On April 10, they performed during an episode of Bravo’s hit show “Summer House” — the first-ever guest performers on the show — and appeared as guest bartenders on “What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

They've collaborated with the late actor-comedian Leslie Jordan and Blanco Brown on the song “Let It Slide” and teamed with Mike Love and Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys on the hit “Beach Boys.” LOCASH wrote hit songs including Keith Urban’s “You Gonna Fly" and Tim McGraw’s "Truck Yeah."

Nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards, LOCASH headlined their own Woods & Water Tour in 2022 in support of their most recent EP before touring with Kane Brown.

Brust said he and Lucas have been “writing like crazy” and hope to have new music out for fans to stream later this year. They have been to Rapid City before and love the area. They plan to arrive early so they can go turkey hunting here before the Drunk or Dreaming Tour is off to its next stop, Brust said.

“It’s going to be super awesome,” he said.

LOCASH performs for about 30 minutes, followed by Dustin Lynch and headliner Kane Brown on the Drunk or Dreaming Tour.

Dustin Lynch

Platinum country star Lynch recently wrapped up his own Party Mode Tour, named after his Top 15 hit of the same name. Lynch made music history with “Thinking ‘Bout You (featuring MacKenzie Porter).” The song spent six weeks at number one and broke records as the longest-running Top 10 single in Billboard Country Airplay chart history at 28 weeks.

“Thinking ‘Bout You” was nominated for Favorite Country Song at the 2022 American Music Awards. The smash hit is from Lynch’s fifth and most recent album, “Blue in the Sky.”

Lynch is rolling out new releases including the country ballad “Wood On The Fire” and a heartwarming music video for “Somethin’ That Makes You Smile.” Before joining the Drunk or Dreaming Tour, Lynch toured with other big-name country artists such as Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line and Brad Paisley.

Kane Brown

Brown’s Drunk or Dreaming Tour follows his historic appearance as the first male country artist to perform on the MTV Video Music Awards.

Named to the Time100 list of the most influential people in the world, Brown has released two studio albums, three EPs, has more than 12 billion streams and multiple Multi-Platinum, Platinum and Gold RIAA certifications. The award-winning singer was the first black solo artist to receive an ACM Award for Video of the Year for his hit single “Worldwide Beautiful.”

Known for his high energy on the stage, Brown recently partnered with CMT to announce his next album, “Different Man,” that will be released in September. The album features his new singles “Like I Love Country Music,” and “Grand.”

He collaborates with favorite performers from all genres, including DJ Marshmello, Khalid and Swae Lee, Nelly, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Brooks & Dunn, Lauren Alaina and Becky G. Brown.

“It’s incredible,” Brust said of the Drunk or Dreaming Tour. “It’s fun to be on this tour as well as being able to benefit from massive sold-out crowds because we go on first. We’ve only been on tour about four weeks and it already feels like a family.”

“Come out to the show, because this is something special. If you haven’t seen Kane Brown before, you have to see him, and if you have seen him, it’s a brand new show. He really invested in the production and it’s exciting to watch,” Brust said.

The Drunk or Dreaming Tour concert will be at 7 p.m. April 21 in Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City. Visit themonument.live/events/detail/kanebrown23 or call 1-800-468-6463 for tickets and information.