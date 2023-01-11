Lonestar, Mark Chesnutt to headline Wild Bill Days

Country music royalty Lonestar and Mark Chesnutt will headline Deadwood’s free Wild Bill Days concerts June 15, 16 and 17. Wild Bill Days is Deadwood’s annual summer kick-off celebration, bringing national artists and the best of regional bands for a series of free concerts.

Lonestar will headline the Main Street Stage on June 16. The band started their streak of chart-topping country songs in the mid-1990s with “No News,” followed up with “Tequila Talkin’,” "Come Cryin' to Me" and “Everything’s Changed.” The band's quadruple-platinum 1999 album “Lonely Grill” spawned four number one hits -- including the beloved global smash "Amazed" -- and established Lonestar as music's pre-eminent pop-country band. Lonestar’s 2022 album, “Ten to 1,” features 10 hits that rose to number 1 on the charts.

Mark Chesnutt is the headliner on June 17. Hailed as classic country singer and musical treasure, Chesnutt has had 14 number 1 hits, 23 top 10 singles, four platinum albums and five gold records to his credit, with chart-topping songs like “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” “Bubba Shot the Jukebox,” “I’ll Think of Something,” “Brother Jukebox,” “Blame it on Texas,” “Old Flames Have New Names,” “Old Country,” “I Just Wanted You to Know,” “Going Through the Big D,” and “It Sure is Monday.”

Beyond the music line-up there’s something for everyone to celebrate summer during Wild Bill Days, including the National Dock Dogs Competition that showcases specially trained retrievers and everyday pets, gold panning on Main Street, a classic car auction and more. Go to deadwood.com/event/wild-bill-days/ for more information.