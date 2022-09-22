'Long Island Medium' aims to offer comfort, hope at live show

Theresa Caputo, best known as television’s “Long Island Medium,” says her live show is called "The Experience" because it’s an unforgettable, emotional and sometimes humorous journey for her audience and herself.

"Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience" is coming to Rapid City this weekend. Caputo is bringing her show to The Monument at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Go to themonument.live/events/detail/theresacaputo22 to purchase tickets.

"It’s really an experience of faith, hope, peace and comfort,” Caputo said. “I’m so excited to come back to South Dakota. … Even if you haven’t lost someone or you’ve never heard of me and you might even be a little skeptical, come. It’s something that is truly life-changing.”

Caputo begins each show by explaining her process for communicating with spirits, and then Caputo literally goes where the spirit moves her and approaches audience members she feels guided to.

“I’m a very outgoing and personable person but to be on stage in front of a crowd of people, I’m nervous when I hit the stage, even after years of touring,” Caputo said. “You can feel the energy in the room. You can feel everyone’s hopes. I never want anyone to walk away feeling disappointed.”

One of the main differences between a live show versus what people might have seen on Caputo’s long-running TLC series “Long Island Medium” is the element of humor.

“I have (a) spirit channel with their personality and a little bit of levity. It helps someone to relax. … Every time I channel spirit, it is unique and memorable. I have … spirit talk about things unique to that individual (in the audience) … something no one would know,” Caputo said. “It’s mind-blowing what spirit might have me say and do. People will say, ‘That’s what my mom used to say’ or ‘My brother loved that song.’ To be so specific is mind-blowing.

“People are nervous when they come to a live show. Everyone comes and they’re in hopes of hearing from their loved ones and when that moment happens, it’s almost paralyzing. They freeze. (They say), ‘I can’t believe this is happening,’” Caputo said. “There’s like a million emotions in that moment. It really is an incredible experience. What I do is so much more than communicating with people that have died.”

She said spirits encourage people to live their lives in this world with happiness and joy. At every live show, Caputo said the shift in the room’s atmosphere is palpable.

“What never changes for me is that feeling of when I hit that stage, you can feel all of the sadness, the sorrow, the grief. Over the two hours, the moments of laughter or the smile on the person’s face receiving the message – you can see and watch the transformation of healing begin,” Caputo said. “That’s why I call it The Experience. It’s truly an experience.”

Overcoming grief

Ultimately, Caputo’s goal is to offer people solace and help them cope with grief. Though she’s known since age 4 she had an ability to communicate with the spiritual world, Caputo began working as a practicing medium after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

“At the time of 9/11, I was struggling with my gift. I’m a practicing Catholic. I had this spiritual experience after 9/11. I was shown how people are left with burdens and guilt and ‘if only’ (regrets),” Caputo said. “If we only carry negative emotions connected to loved ones’ departure, there’s no way we can heal.

“That’s how I started doing what I do. There were so many people who didn’t know what happened to their loved ones. … Are they OK? Are they afraid?” she said. “It’s really being able to help someone move on after the loss of a loved one.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Caputo said people are more curious, are becoming a bit more spiritual or are looking for more spirituality in their lives.

“I’m just so proud and I really do consider it a privilege to do the work that I do. People trust me with the souls of their departed loved ones. It’s the craziest thing to do for a living,” she said.

'Good Mourning’

In addition to 14 seasons of “Long Island Medium” on TLC and last year’s “Long Island Medium: There in Spirit” on the Discovery Plus channel, Caputo now has a weekly podcast, “Hey Spirit!” that allows her to engage with her followers around the world.

She’s also the author of four books. Her most recent, “Good Mourning: Moving Through Everyday Losses with Wisdom from the Other Side,” aims to help people cope with losses and changes they may not have realized they needed to grieve.

“Good Mourning” was released in October 2020. Though its release date was planned before the COVID-19 pandemic began that year, the book came out at a time when people are facing losses of their previous “normal” lives and more.

“We have everyday losses and we owe it to ourselves to grieve. It could be an argument, divorce, retirement, friendships, a home. It’s all the things we never allowed ourselves to grieve,” Caputo said. “It was so crazy it came out (in 2020) and it was such an important book at that time and still is now. We have everyday losses that we deserve to grieve.”

Caputo urges people to forgive and to believe that good is still ahead.

“When we forgive, it’s always for us. It’s not about the other person or situation. It’s about how we deserve that forgiveness. We have to do that for ourselves,” she said.

Tragedies and losses happen, but still Caputo believes life is what we make it.

“Things happen for me, not to me. Something else is happening. Something better is going to come along,” she said.