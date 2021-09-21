Look up: Spearfish Canyon a cascade of color

Now it’s time to peer up into the highest points of Spearfish Canyon's rim and cliffs for a cascade of color.

Spearfish Canyon is currently showing its fall colors at 65%, according to information provided by the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce.

The higher elevation leaf color changes are most noticeable at mile marker 21, before you reach the Long Valley Picnic area, and at the Iron Creek trailhead parking area.

If you’re trying to capture Spearfish Canyon’s fall beauty on camera, here are a few tips from Jerry J. Boyer. Try to photograph after 10 a.m. and take photos in the north/south direction because of the sun's glare. Rainy or cloudy days are ideal for Spearfish Canyon photos because the weather and clouds diffuse bright sunlight.

More information about the changing colors will be posted on Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce's Facebook and Instagram pages, and spearfishchamber.org.

