Lopez sculpture installed in patriotic park near nation's capital

A trio of bison crafted from South Dakota ranchers’ scrap metal now graces National Harbor near Washington, D.C.

Sculptor John Lopez’s patriotic-themed work was dedicated during a Veterans Day ceremony.

The sculpture, called “The Journey,” was commissioned by National Harbor for its new Spirit Park. National Harbor is a waterfront resort, convention center hub and tourist destination in Maryland on the banks of the Potomac River. Spirit Park is a new attraction designed to honor the history of the United States flag and all of those who represent it — veterans, first responders, public servants and Americans across the United States.

Lopez, of Lemmon, said he was commissioned to create “The Journey” for Spirit Park after National Harbor’s management found him while searching online for artists. Because “The Journey” stands in a patriotic-themed park, the commissioned pieces incorporate elements of Americana.

“On the lead bull, I integrated stripes and where the stars (on the flag) would go, I put a map of the United States and over the map there’s an eagle flying,” Lopez said. “There’s a lot of cool Americana details if you get up close, and there’s some stars.”

“I really love the bull and the cow looking back at the calf. It represents the family unit. We give a lot of attention to veterans and they deserve it, but there’s a (veteran’s) family at home and they have to deal with aspects of their loved one going off (to serve),” he said.

The bison themselves represent strength and resilience. Each sculpture is named in honor of a color on the United States flag. According to the American Legion, traditionally the white stars and stripes signify purity and innocence, the red stripes represent hardiness and valor, and the blue field stands for vigilance, perseverance and justice. In “The Journey,” the bull’s name is Valor, the cow’s name is Vigilance and the calf is Innocence.

Located near Andrews Air Force Base, National Harbor is owned and managed by Peterson Companies of Washington, D.C. The company’s late founder, Milt Peterson, had a vision to celebrate patriotism and the military. Spirit Park and “The Journey” bring that vision to life. Lopez incorporated tools from Peterson into “The Journey.”

“(National Harbor management) thought this sculpture really represented (Milt Peterson) and the buffalo represented America and the Wild West,” Lopez said. “They let me help them figure out the whole theme.”

Each bison is life-sized and Lopez estimates the bull, the largest piece, weighs about 1,200 pounds. The entire finished sculpture is about 20 feet long. Lopez spent about a year creating it.

Lopez, who has a studio in Lemmon, posted on Facebook that he needed scrap metal. He has favorite places to hunt for metal in North Dakota, but primarily each finished bison uses items from ranches in Perkins and Corson counties.

“I needed a bunch of tractor chains for the wool on the bison,” Lopez said. “People leave stuff (outside my studio) or they’ll leave it at the end of their road. People have figured out if they have something, they’ll let me know.”

Lopez traveled to National Harbor this month for the dedication of Spirit Park and his sculpture.

“Everyone was excited to see it. A lot of people out there haven’t seen work like that and they were really curious about where I got the stuff and how long it took,” Lopez said.

“The Journey” is one highlight of the new Spirit Park. The park features a 50- by 80-foot custom-made American flag flying on a pole 177 feet 7 inches tall, which numerically symbolizes the first Flag Day on June 14, 1777. The flag is one of the largest United States flags in the nation. Lopez said it weighs about 200 pounds.

The huge custom flag is surrounded by 13 smaller U.S. flags, representing the original 13 colonies. Each flag was brought to the park’s dedication ceremony by representatives who talked about the story behind each flag, Lopez said.

The park is 1.776 acres, in honor of Independence Day, and includes an amphitheater with six rows of seating to represent the number of white stripes on the flag, and a 50-foot round stage representing the 50 states. A 17-foot, 77-inch (17.77) bell tower, called Union Tower, will ring its bell daily and mark significant occasions with patriotic songs of history.

Spirit Park will host events such as military concerts and events, history lectures, private events for veterans and more.

“One thing I noticed is just the patriotism is really cool in those towns (near National Harbor) where there’s an Air Force base,” Lopez said. “I wore my cowboy hat around as a tourist and (people liked it). The American spirit is alive and well in that area.”

Lopez, who has also worked on 12 of the presidential statues in downtown Rapid City, is now creating a new piece that will be installed near Dale Lamphere’s “Dignity” statue in Chamberlain. A walkway from “Dignity” to the Missouri River is being created, Lopez said, and his new piece will sit at the head of the trail. The sculpture should be unveiled in fall 2023.